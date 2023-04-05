Running Remote 2023 - speakers and sponsors Running Remote Logo

LISBON, PORTUGAL, April 5, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Running Remote conference is back with a live event in Lisbon, Portugal, 25-26 April 2023.Now in its 6th year of operation, the world’s largest remote-work conference is back again! With over 8,500 previous attendees and 300 industry speakers, Running Remote has announced it will host its next live event in Lisbon, Portugal, April 25 - 26, 2023.Guests from around the globe will attend in-person and virtually to learn the best strategies on remote and hybrid work, company culture, and workforce management in 2023 and beyond. Attendees include C-Level Executives, Founders, VPs and HR leaders from remote-first and hybrid companies – all looking to learn from and network with industry pioneers.Speakers at the event are industry practitioners with extensive experience leading, running, and managing remote-first and hybrid teams. The lineup of 50+ experts includes David Allen, creator of the GTD framework, Sunaina Lobo, Chief HR & People Officer at Marqeta, Brian Elliott, Head of Future Forum & SVP at Slack, Annie Dean, Global Head of Team Anywhere at Atlassian, and Darren Murph, Vice President of Workplace Design and Remote Experience at Andela.The two-day live event includes 19+ hours of learning, growth, and networking opportunities. Speakers will address common remote team challenges such as company culture, DEI, hiring & onboarding, communication, engagement & motivation, collaboration, change management, and much more. There will be time for Q&A, lunch & coffee, and opportunities to connect with remote and hybrid leaders before, during, and after the event.The event is open for in-person or virtual attendance, but seats are expected to fill up quickly given the success of previous Running Remote events – 93% of 2022 attendees mentioned the event met or exceeded their expectations and 95% said they’ll be booking again in 2023.For more information about the event, venue, speakers, agenda, or for ticket information, please visit www.runningremote.com . Special rates are available when you come with your team.The event is sponsored by Time Doctor, Globalization Partners, Clearword, WorkMotion, SafetyWing, Blueback Global, WebWork, FoxHire, Lano, Slite, Swift, RemoteIT, Dive, Deel, Remote-How, Visit Buenos Aires and Neeeyamo.______________________________________________________________________________________________________________Versão PortuguesaA Conferência Running Remote está de volta em 2023 ao vivo e em Lisboa, Portugal, nos dias 25 e 26 de AbrilCelebrando o seu sexto ano de vida, o maior evento mundial totalmente focado no trabalho remoto está de volta, e desta vez escolheu Lisboa para juntar meio milhar de especialistas e entusiastas no tema. Com mais de 8500 delegados e 300 palestrantes ao longo destes anos o próximo evento será nos dias 24 e 25 de Abril no icônico SUD Lisboa.O evento terá acesso presencial e virtual e conta normalmente com uma presença global, com representantes de todos os continentes, para aprender e partilhar as melhores estratégias de trabalho remoto, cultura empresarial, gestao de equipas e muito mais. Altos executivos, fundadores e vice-presidentes e direções de recursos humanos de empreas que ja sao remotas ou híbridas sao a maioria, sempre com o objetivo de aprender e fazer networking com parceiros da indústria.Os palestrantes do evento são líderes da indústria de empresas remotas, com experiência em primeira mão de gerir equipes. O alinhamento inclui David Allen, criador do famoso GTD (Get Things Done), Darren Murph, o Vice President of Workplace Design and Remote Experience do Andela, Brian Elliott, Líder do Future Forum e SVP do Slack, Lara Propsero, Global director of Learning da Microsoft, Eimear Marrinan, o Senior Director of Culture do Hubspot, Annie Dean, o Modern Work Designer & Evangelist da Atlassian, Sunaina Lobo, Chief HR & People Officer at Marqeta e muitos mais, a lista completa aqui O evento de dois dias será uma mistura de aprendizagem, crescimento e oportunidades de networking, um total de mais de 20 horas de grande intensidade. Os temas abordados serão os típicos desafios de equipes remotas como: a cultura da empresa, contratar e integrar, comunicação, motivação e interação, colaboração, change management, etc. Haverá amplo espaco para perguntas, almoços e cafés, e tempo para se conectar com líderes do mundo do trabalho remoto. A agenda completa aqui O evento é aberto à participação presencial e remota, e os lugares normalmente esgotam rapido devido ao sucesso dos eventos anteriores. 93% dos participantes em 2022 confirmaram que o evento ultrapassou as expectativas e 95% mostraram interesse em participar de novo em 2023.Para mais informações sobre o evento, da agenda, como comprar bilhetes e como ter desconto de quantidade para empresas basta ir ao site da Running Remote.O evento é patrocinado pela Time Doctor, Globalization Partners, Clearword, WorkMotion, SafetyWing, Blueback Global, WebWork, FoxHire, Lano, Slite, Swift, RemoteIT, Dive, Deel, Remote-How, Visit Buenos Aires and Neeeyamo.

