Frankenstein Envy and the New Utah Social Media Law

The State of Utah just passed a social media law because depression, anxiety and suicidal ideation has “drastically increased” among teens, according to CNN.
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL, USA, March 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Author and educator Tim McCarthy offers Frankenstein Envy as a strong contributing factor.
What is Frankenstein Envy?
It's an age-old mistake that has been amplified by the advent of social media. McCarthy explains, “It's not uncommon for a teenage girl to think or even say something like, 'My hair isn't curly like Samantha's. I don't have perfect skin like Maria. I don't have a beautiful body like LaKeisha. I don't have expensive jewelry and a new car like Kim. I don't have anything!' After all, the teenage years are a time when we find our place in society. It's natural to compare ourselves to others. It only becomes a problem when we compare ourselves to the best qualities of others and then try to assemble those qualities into one monstrous ideal that no one individual could possibly live up to.
McCarthy believes this misconception has been amplified by social media, where our 'friends' post only the best snippets of their lives, leaving out the pain and strife. He says, “Comparing my real life with someone else's highlight reel not only isn't fair, it isn't realistic. Comparing myself to the Photoshopped images of some of the most beautiful people on the planet is also a losing proposition. The images aren't real, and my expectations aren't real.”
Mr. McCarthy is the author of "Raising 4 Dimensional Children in a 2 Dimensional World," where he offers research and advice on getting kids off the devices and into the real world. He is available to expand on the topic, but especially to identify what parents and educators can do about it. You can learn more about him at presslink, including some exciting video footage to punctuate the interview.
