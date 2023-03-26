Submit Release
YEAs in Ukraine: A masterclass ‘Study in the EU for free: Germany’

On 16 February, Ukrainian YEAs delivered a masterclass on study opportunities for Ukrainians in Germany. The speakers of the event, Ukrainian YEAs Sofia Shayda, Liliia Hudziuk and Nataliia Yaroshenko, shared their experience of studying in this country and tips for Ukrainian students on how to get the most out of it. During the event, Ukrainian YEA Dariia Knurenko presented the ‘EU NEIGHBOURS east’ programme and the ‘Young European Ambassadors’ initiative. The masterclass was moderated by Ukrainian YEA Oleksandra Holubova and administered by Ukrainian YEA Mariia Yakovenko. Their colleague Karolina Rybchanivska contributed to the organisation of the masterclass.

The main purpose of the event was to enhance the knowledge and understanding of Ukrainian youth of the higher education systems in the EU MSs and to promote the EU’s support to Ukrainians by spreading the word about the scholarships and grants available for Ukrainian students.

As a result, more than 100 young Ukrainians found out more about the higher education system in Germany, and the opportunities provided by the German universities for Ukrainians and raised awareness about the ‘EU NEIGHBOURS east’ programme and the ‘Young European Ambassadors’ initiative.

