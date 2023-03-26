Evidence Prime Achieves ISO 27001 Certification, Demonstrating Commitment to Robust Information Security Management

Evidence Prime, a leading provider of innovative software solutions for evidence-based decision-making, is pleased to announce that it has successfully achieved the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) 27001 certification. This prestigious accreditation is a testament to the company's commitment to implementing the highest standards of information security and data protection for its clients, partners, and employees.

KRAKOW, Poland, March 26, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ISO 27001 is a globally recognized standard that sets out the requirements for an information security management system (ISMS). The certification demonstrates that a company has implemented a robust framework of policies, procedures, and controls designed to protect sensitive information from unauthorized access, disclosure, or compromise. Achieving ISO 27001 certification requires a rigorous, independent assessment by an accredited certification body.

The scope of Evidence Prime's ISO 27001 certification covers all aspects of its operations, including software development, technical support, and hosting services. This comprehensive approach ensures that the company's systems and processes are designed to identify, manage, and mitigate risks to the confidentiality, integrity, and availability of its clients' information.

"Our team at Evidence Prime has always been dedicated to safeguarding our clients' data and maintaining the trust they place in us," said Pawel Kunstman, President of Evidence Prime. "Achieving ISO 27001 certification is a significant milestone in our ongoing commitment to upholding the highest standards of information security management. We are incredibly proud of this accomplishment and will continue to prioritize the security and privacy of our customers' data as we grow and innovate in the evidence-based decision-making industry."

To maintain the ISO 27001 certification, Evidence Prime will undergo regular audits by an external certification body to ensure ongoing compliance with the standard. These audits will ensure the company continually improves its information security management system and adapts to emerging risks and technological advancements.

This certification not only reinforces Evidence Prime's dedication to information security but also positions the company as a trusted partner for organizations in various industries, including healthcare, research, and government. Clients and partners can confidently rely on Evidence Prime's solutions, knowing that their sensitive information is protected by internationally recognized security standards.

For more information about Evidence Prime's ISO 27001 certification and the company's commitment to information security, please visit http://www.evidenceprime.com or contact the company directly at info@evidenceprime.com.

About Evidence Prime:

Evidence Prime is the global leader in the market of evidence-based healthcare guidelines and systematic review authoring, focusing on innovative, AI-driven tools for this market.

GRADEpro, a system for interactive and collaborative authoring and dissemination of healthcare guidelines, has garnered an impressive user base of over 100,000 users worldwide. As the leading platform globally, GRADEpro enables organizations to create and share high-quality, evidence-based guidelines that drive better health outcomes.

Laser AI is Evidence Prime's revolutionary system for automating the development of systematic reviews in healthcare. Already in use by leading US and German governmental institutions as well as major corporations, Laser AI streamlines the review process, allowing for more efficient and accurate analysis of healthcare data.

With its commitment to data security, Evidence Prime stands out as the most secure Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) provider in its domain. Boasting both FedRAMP and ISO 27001 certifications, the company ensures the highest standards of data protection and information security management for its clients and partners.

For more information about Evidence Prime, its groundbreaking products, and its commitment to security, visit https://evidenceprime.com and https://laser.ai.

