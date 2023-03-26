Petchum Starts Summer Sale with Amazing Discounts on Pet Foods

Petchum announces a Summer Sale with up to 50% discounts on a variety of pet foods, including dry and wet food, treats, and supplements.
HOWRAH, WEST BENGAL, INDIA, March 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Petchum, the leading pet food provider in the region, has announced the launch of its Summer Sale, offering customers amazing discounts on a wide range of pet foods. The sale starts on April 1st and will continue until June 30th.
During the sale, pet owners can enjoy discounts of up to 50% on various brands of pet food, including dry and wet food, as well as treats and supplements. Customers can choose from a wide range of pet food options, catering to different dietary requirements and preferences.
"At Petchum, we are committed to providing high-quality pet food that meets the nutritional needs of pets," said the spokesperson for Petchum. "Our Summer Sale is an excellent opportunity for pet owners to stock up on their pet's favorite food at an affordable price. We understand the importance of a healthy diet for pets, and we want to make it easier for pet owners to provide their furry friends with the best nutrition."
In addition to the discounted prices, Petchum is offering free delivery on all orders during the Summer Sale. This means that customers can enjoy the convenience of shopping online and having their pet food delivered straight to their doorstep, without having to pay any extra charges.
Petchum has a reputation for providing high-quality pet food that is made from the finest ingredients, and the Summer Sale is an excellent opportunity for pet owners to try out different brands of pet food at a discounted price.
Don't miss out on this fantastic opportunity to stock up on your pet's favorite food and enjoy incredible savings. Visit the Petchum website or visit your nearest Petchum store to take advantage of the Summer Sale today.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.
Contact
Saugata Dey
Eyestopper Industries Private Limited
+91 8240052271
email us here