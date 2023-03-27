Plannerly Joins buildingSMART to Bring Automation, Predictability, and Simplicity to Design and Construction

Plannerly + buildingSMART International for simple AEC workflows
Plannerly has announced that it has joined buildingSMART International, the global authority driving the adoption of open BIM standards.
ROME, ITALY, March 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Plannerly, a leading project management platform for the Architecture, Engineering, and Construction (AEC) industry, has announced its partnership with buildingSMART international. The collaboration will allow Plannerly to become a part of the buildingSMART family to develop and implement open standards that will provide automation, predictability, and simplicity to the AEC sector.
The goal of this partnership is to help reduce manual processes to increase efficiency while improving accuracy throughout all stages of construction projects. Leveraging buildingSMART’s open standards for data exchange such as Industry Foundation Classes (IFC), buildingSMART Data Dictionary (bSDD), Information Delivery Specification (IDS), and BIM Collaboration Format (BCF) Plannerly will enable users to access real-time.
"Our team at Plannerly is thrilled to join the buildingSMART family as we continue our mission of simplifying project management for AEC professionals," said CEO and Co-founder of Plannerly, Clive Jordan. "As a member of buildingSMART, we can take the development of our platform further and bridge the gap between designers, contractors and owners in construction. Our partnership will ensure that AEC teams around the globe have a simple approach to operating according to international standards - helping them complete their projects more accurately and efficiently."
Léon van Berlo, Technical Director at buildingSMART International commented that “Plannerly is an organization that can fast-track the latest buildingSMART services into their product portfolio to make client requirements automated and defined. Their support is exciting and we look forward to bringing more predictability and simplicity to end-users with IDS given how complex information exchange is today.”
With this collaboration, both parties hope that they can continue on their mission of making construction projects more efficient and cost-effective by providing easy access to information delivery services. The partnership looks forward to introducing revolutionary changes in the way organizations work together on large-scale projects without compromising accuracy or quality control across multiple disciplines involved in these projects.
