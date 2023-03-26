TAIWAN, March 26 - President Tsai delivers remarks on the termination of diplomatic relations with the Republic of Honduras

On the morning of March 26, President Tsai Ing-wen delivered recorded remarks on the termination of diplomatic relations with the Republic of Honduras.

A translation of the president's remarks follows:

My fellow citizens:

Good morning.

It is with deep regret that today we end our diplomatic relations with Honduras.

For many years, we have upheld the belief that working within the full extent of our capabilities, and by taking a forward-looking and pragmatic approach, we can support the long-term, substantive development of our diplomatic allies. We will not engage in a meaningless contest of dollar diplomacy with China.

These past few years, China has persistently used any and all means to suppress Taiwan's international participation, intensify its military intimidations against Taiwan, and disrupt regional peace and stability.

But its pressure and coercion will not change the fact that the Republic of China and the People's Republic of China are not subordinate to each other. And they cannot erode the Taiwanese people's staunch commitment to freedom and democracy or our determination to engage wholeheartedly with the world.

The people of Taiwan have proven to the world that we do not give in to threats. Taiwan's connections and cooperation with our diplomatic allies and like-minded countries, and our joint efforts to advance international security and well-being, will only expand and grow stronger.

We will continue to stand with our diplomatic allies and like-minded global partners as we work toward a better future for all.