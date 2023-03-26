Here Comes Bunnysaurus Rex Hopping Down the Dinosaur Trail

Everyone is fascinated by dinosaurs - just imagine huge smiles and bulging eyes when a juvenile T. rex mascot puts on his bunny ears to have breakfast with the family. Then, everyone gets to venture into Dinosphere - an exhibit filled with real dino fossils and NOW - Easter Eggs filled with all kinds of goodies for the kids to collect!

Families from around the land hopped on over to The Children's Museum this weekend for a big bunny breakfast party and EGG-stravaganza.

As you might imagine, Peter Cotton Tail is a bit busy this time of year; so, Bunnysaurus Rex jumped into action to save the day. It all started with a hearty breakfast of scrambled eggs, pancakes, bacon, hash browns, fruit cups, orange juice and Starbucks coffee to provide energy for the adventure. Bunnysaurus Rex then posed for pictures and got the party started.

They came dressed in dino costumes, sneakers and shirts. Families decorated their own personal egg-collecting bags and then scrambled off to the land of dinosaurs in the museum's NEW Dinosphere to see what treasure they could find.

In addition to searching Giants of the Jurassic, the EGG-cellent junior detectives discovered brightly colored gems all over the place. Bunnysaurus Rex hid the eggs well in the prehistoric plaza. They were on the ground, across from fossils, near the greenery and magically hidden in other mysterious places.

The hide and hunt egg tradition with Bunnysaurus Rex was first hatched at The Children's Museum of Indianapolis five years ago and it continues to go strong today.

More than 200 kiddos and their grown-ups had fun hanging with their peeps in the prehistoric land of dinosaurs searching for treasures!

