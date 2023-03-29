淏元周易预测学：探究阴阳五行，解读事物变化的科学方法
淏元周易文化创始人首次公开淏元一卦断终身与淏元趋吉避凶法，为易学爱好者提供重大研究价值。
人类等生物精体秉受太阳与月亮之日月精华而形成，秉受金星、水星、木星、火星、土星五大行星的运行之气而形神兼备，产生了皮肤组织、身体结构、脏腑器官、九大系统、能量意识、思想行为等方面。金、水、木、火、土五行生克冲合刑害的作用规律，阐释了金星、水星、木星、火星、土星五大行星在宇宙空间运行过程中对于地球人类等生物体产生的磁力影响，从而影响了人类等生物体命运的吉凶祸福。”BOULDER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, March 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- 淏元，本名：马鲁伟，外文名：Luwei Ma，中国山东潍坊昌邑人，淏元周易文化创始人，享誉中外的职业周易命理风水师、易学家、理学家。1998年开始研易至今，注重于周易命理风水的实践应用，依据多年预测实践经验，整理完善了淏元周易预测与风水实践应用体系，有效的提升了周易预测的准确率与风水的实用价值，其学生遍布海内外，为周易预测的科学发展与传承做出了重要的贡献。
Haoyuan, also known as Luwei Ma, was born in Changyi, Weifang, Shandong province, China. He is the founder of Haoyuan Zhouyi Culture, a renowned professional Feng Shui master, a Neo-Confucian, and a scholar of the Book of Changes. Since 1998, he has been devoted to the study of Zhouyi prediction and has focused on its practical application. Based on years of prediction practice, he has developed and improved the Haoyuan Zhouyi prediction and Feng Shui application system, which has effectively enhanced the accuracy of Zhouyi prediction and the practical value of Feng Shui. His students are spread all over the world, and he has made significant contributions to the scientific development and inheritance of Zhouyi prediction.
《淏元周易预测学》指出阴阳五行涵盖自然界万事万物，其核心是气的运行，这种气是物质的，是携带能量与信息的载体。作者首次运用“月亮与太阳”定义“阴阳”，来象征气的性质；金星、水星、木星、火星、土星等天文学理论定义“金、水、木、火、土”五行，来象征气的运行方式；五行生克的作用关系，代表着五大行星的天体运行规律，周易预测是运用阴阳五行，阐释事物发展变化的科学方法。
"The Prediction Study of Haoyuan Zhouyi" point out that Yin and Yang, and the Five Elements, cover all things in nature, and their core is the circulation of Qi, which is a material carrier of energy and information. The author uses "Moon and Sun" to define "Yin and Yang" for the first time, symbolizing the nature of Qi. He also uses astronomical theories such as Venus, Mercury, Jupiter, Mars, and Saturn to define the Five Elements, symbolizing the way Qi circulates. The functional relationship of the Five Elements represents the astronomical law of the five major planets. Zhouyi's prediction uses Yin and Yang and the Five Elements to interpret the development and changes of things.
《淏元周易预测学》以周易最原始的占卜功用为主，从阴阳五行、天干地支、河图洛书、干支历法、八卦物象、周易辞解、起卦断卦、预测实例等方面，由基础到深入，系统介绍了周易预测的正确方法，让读者真正领略周易预测的神奇之处。作者在书中还首次公开了自己首创的“淏元一卦断终身”与“淏元趋吉避凶法”等重要内容。“淏元周易预测实例”收录了作者亲自预测的真实卦例，对于学习易学具有重大的研究价值。《淏元周易预测学》的问世，将推进周易预测科学发展的新纪元。读者可在亚马逊、Alibris 等各大国际购书平台中购买。
"The Prediction Study of Haoyuan Zhouyi" mainly focuses on the original divination function of Zhouyi. From Yin and Yang, the Heavenly Stems and Earthly Branches, the River Diagram and Lo Shu Square, the Stem-Branch Calendar, the Eight Trigrams and their corresponding objects, Zhouyi glossary, to the casting and interpretation of hexagrams, as well as prediction examples, the book systematically introduces the correct method of Zhouyi prediction, enabling readers to truly appreciate the magic of Zhouyi prediction. The author also reveals his important content for the first time, such as "Haoyuan One Hexagram for Lifetime" and "Haoyuan Tendency to Good Luck and Avoiding Bad Luck Method" in the book. "Haoyuan Zhouyi Prediction Examples" records the true hexagrams predicted by the author himself, which has significant research value for learning Chinese metaphysics. The publication of "The Prediction Study of Haoyuan Zhouyi" will promote a new era of scientific development in Zhouyi prediction. "The Prediction Study of Haoyuan Zhouyi" is available on Amazon, Barnes and Noble, and other online retailers.
马鲁伟 (Luwei Ma)
中国●山东省淏元周易文化咨询有限公司
+86 159 6341 1099
haoyuanzhouyi@163.com