The Missing Diary - Crime Scene Kosovo: New Novel from Tasmin Turner Launched March 21, 2023

WELLINGTON, NEW ZEALAND, March 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Wish Books is proud to announce the launch of "The Missing Diary: Crime Scene Kosovo Book 1", a thrilling new novel by Tasmin Turner. Part 1 of a trilogy, the book released on March 21, 2023 and will be available on major online retailers worldwide.

"The Missing Diary: Crime Scene Kosovo" is a gripping crime thriller that follows New Zealand lawyer Kit Chase as she uncovers a dark secret while working on a serious crime case in Kosovo. With the diary of a witness as a crucial lead, Kit must navigate a web of corruption and betrayal to uncover the truth before she becomes the next victim. Along the way, she'll confront themes of justice, identity, and the legacy of war in a story that will keep readers on the edge of their seats.

Tasmin Turner is an independent author based in New Zealand, and "The Missing Diary: Crime Scene Kosovo" is her latest work. With meticulous attention to detail, well-developed characters, and a plot that keeps readers guessing, Turner has crafted a crime thriller that will appeal to fans of the genre and newcomers alike.

"I am thrilled to be launching 'The Missing Diary: Crime Scene Kosovo' on March 21, 2023," said Turner. "This book is a culmination of years of research and writing, and I am excited to share it with readers around the world. It is a story of courage, persistence, and the power of the human spirit, and I hope it will resonate with readers who enjoy a good crime thriller."

Early readers have praised the book for its fast-paced plot, vivid descriptions, and relatable characters. According to one reviewer, "Turner has created a world that feels both familiar and new, and Kit is a protagonist that readers will root for until the very end."

"The Missing Diary: Crime Scene Kosovo Book 1" is available in both print and ebook formats on Amazon and soon other major retailers. Join Kit on her quest for truth by picking up a copy today.

For more information about "The Missing Diary: Crime Scene Kosovo" and Tasmin Turner, please visit Wish Books' website https://www.wish-books.com/

