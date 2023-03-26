The Grizzly Awards announce winners during 4th annual livestream

As we’ve continued to find ways to make this event happen through a few really turbulent years in the world, we’re always most moved by the way that the community rallies to celebrate with us.”
— The Grizzly Awards founders
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- During their 4th annual livestream, The Grizzly Awards announced the winners of this year’s awards, honoring faith-based rock and metal released in the 2022 calendar year. The show is available for replay exclusively at https://youtu.be/lpsqhoUEdVc.
The evening’s livestream featured performances by Zahna and Nesdam, Nate Parrish, and Rusty Shipp, with additional appearances by Joey West from Disciple, John Schlitt of Petra, and Les Carlson of Bloodgood. Grizzlies team members Trevor “Talks” Tyson, Cindy “Mothership” Blankenship, Mary Nikkel and Joel Burris cohosted the event.
“As we’ve continued to find sustainable ways to make this event happen through a few really turbulent years in the world, we’re always most moved by the way that the community rallies to celebrate with us,” The Grizzly Awards team shares. “This year was no exception. We could not believe the quality of performances from Zahna and Nesdam, Nate Parrish, and Rustry Shipp. Every single category was packed with nominees of the best caliber. We’re just honored to be a part of this faith-based rock community.”
Winners included Seventh Day Slumber taking home Rock Album of the Year for Death by Admiration, Wolves at the Gate winning Metal Album of the Year with Eulogies, and Matt Sassano taking home Fan Choice. You can see a full list of winners below. Fans can be a part of supporting the cost of the awards at paypal.me/thegrizzlyawards.
Rock Album of the Year
Death by Admiration by Seventh Day Slumber
Metal Album of the Year
Eulogies by Wolves At The Gate
Rock Song of the Year
“My Chaos” by Relentless Flood
Metal Song of the Year
“Stigmata” by Convictions
Alt Rock Song of the Year
“Bottom of the Barrel” by Rusty Shipp
Electronic Rock Single of the Year
“Fight” by Reclaimers
Collaboration Song of the Year
“End of the World” by Kutless feat Kevin Young
Music Video of the Year
“Lights and Fire” by Wolves At the Gate
Industry Champion
Sean Ely
Braveheart (Faith Forward) Song of the Year
“Master” by Demon Hunter
