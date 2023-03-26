Macon.One - Cullasaja Landscape Supply

Providing a wide variety of landscape material, and a regional dealer for Range-Road forestry products. CLS provides products for the local community, and offers delivery & freight shipping on all products available.
Our in-stock product sourcing presently focused on materials from North Carolina, Tennessee, and North Georgia; however, we have sources nationwide for an extensive variety of stones from throughout the United States. These loads, we can provide direct shipment to the job site or material yard.
CLS is not limited as a material supplier, we provide support services which include design, installation, and maintenance. Our product lines include the regional dealership for Range-Road, a Canadian-based forestry manufacturer.
Range-Road products include the EcoPro300firewood processor and their series of sawmills ranging from 18” up38” with both stationary and trailer units. These units are sold both in crates and assembled, which is completed onsite in our Franklin NC facility. Range-Road products are not only limited to sawmills &firewood processors, we offer hay balers, compactors, wood chippers, motorized haulers and logging tools.
CLS is not limited to a local dealership for Range-Road, we have a wide area of not only NC, we provide sales and support for Tennessee, Georgia, Mississippi, Kentucky, Louisiana, Florida, South Carolina, Virginia and West Virginia. We can also drop ships in most any US location, which does not interfere with a dealer in the area.
Range-Road products and support have proven excellent, we are very excited and honored to be a dealer for this brand.
Our landscape materials include pea gravel; decorative stone, cobblestone; stacking stones; fieldstone; river rock, boulders, locust fence posts & rails; organic compost; topsoil, cedar mulch, railroad ties; pavers; and various gravel & rip rap from the local quarry. We deliver, ship freight serving both homeowners, contractors and other material yards wholesale. Contact us, we will be happy to help you anyway we can.
Contact
Donald Pickett
Macon Sustainable Development Company
+1 4043493000
team@macon.one