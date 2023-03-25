Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 299 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 394,016 in the last 365 days.

Securisea Authorized as HITRUST External Assessor, Expands its Range of Security and Compliance Services

Securisea, a leading provider of security and compliance services, is proud to announce that it has become an approved HITRUST External Assessor.

SAN FRANCISCO, March 25, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Securisea, a leading provider of security and compliance services, is proud to announce that it has become an approved HITRUST External Assessor. As a HITRUST External Assessor service provider, Securisea can now offer its clients a more comprehensive range of security and compliance services, including assessment and audit services associated with the HITRUST Assurance Program and the HITRUST CSF comprehensive security framework.

Founded in 2006, Securisea has a wealth of experience in helping companies secure their sensitive data and systems. With a personalized approach to customer service and a deep understanding of the unique needs of large enterprise companies, Securisea has built a reputation for delivering reliable, effective, and efficient security and compliance solutions.

The HITRUST authorization demonstrates Securisea's commitment to providing its clients with the highest security and compliance standards. HITRUST is a leading healthcare information security framework and one of the industry's most widely recognized and respected security standards. The authorization ensures that Securisea has the knowledge, experience, and resources to help its clients meet the complex security and compliance requirements of the healthcare sector.

"We are extremely proud to have become an authorized HITRUST External Assessor," said Josh Daymont, CEO of Securisea. "This is a testament to our team's hard work and dedication, and we believe that it will help us better serve our clients and meet their evolving security and compliance needs."

Adding HITRUST authorization to Securisea's portfolio of services enhances their team's ability to help security and technology executives at large enterprise companies ensure that their sensitive data is protected. With its commitment to providing personalized, high-quality security and compliance services, Securisea is well-positioned to help its clients navigate the rapidly changing security and compliance landscape.

About Securisea

Securisea is a leading provider of security and compliance services, helping companies secure their sensitive data and systems. With a personalized approach to customer service and a deep understanding of the unique needs of large enterprise companies, Securisea has built a reputation for delivering reliable, effective, and efficient security and compliance solutions.

For more information, please visit www.securisea.com.

Pull Quote

"We are extremely proud to have become an authorized HITRUST External Assessor," - Josh Daymont, CEO of Securisea.

Media Contact

Josh Daymont, Securisea, 1 877-563-4230, sales@securisea.com, www.securisea.com

 

SOURCE Securisea

You just read:

Securisea Authorized as HITRUST External Assessor, Expands its Range of Security and Compliance Services

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more