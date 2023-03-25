Securisea Authorized as HITRUST External Assessor, Expands its Range of Security and Compliance Services

Securisea, a leading provider of security and compliance services, is proud to announce that it has become an approved HITRUST External Assessor.

SAN FRANCISCO, March 25, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Securisea, a leading provider of security and compliance services, is proud to announce that it has become an approved HITRUST External Assessor. As a HITRUST External Assessor service provider, Securisea can now offer its clients a more comprehensive range of security and compliance services, including assessment and audit services associated with the HITRUST Assurance Program and the HITRUST CSF comprehensive security framework.

Founded in 2006, Securisea has a wealth of experience in helping companies secure their sensitive data and systems. With a personalized approach to customer service and a deep understanding of the unique needs of large enterprise companies, Securisea has built a reputation for delivering reliable, effective, and efficient security and compliance solutions.

The HITRUST authorization demonstrates Securisea's commitment to providing its clients with the highest security and compliance standards. HITRUST is a leading healthcare information security framework and one of the industry's most widely recognized and respected security standards. The authorization ensures that Securisea has the knowledge, experience, and resources to help its clients meet the complex security and compliance requirements of the healthcare sector.

"We are extremely proud to have become an authorized HITRUST External Assessor," said Josh Daymont, CEO of Securisea. "This is a testament to our team's hard work and dedication, and we believe that it will help us better serve our clients and meet their evolving security and compliance needs."

Adding HITRUST authorization to Securisea's portfolio of services enhances their team's ability to help security and technology executives at large enterprise companies ensure that their sensitive data is protected. With its commitment to providing personalized, high-quality security and compliance services, Securisea is well-positioned to help its clients navigate the rapidly changing security and compliance landscape.

Securisea is a leading provider of security and compliance services, helping companies secure their sensitive data and systems. With a personalized approach to customer service and a deep understanding of the unique needs of large enterprise companies, Securisea has built a reputation for delivering reliable, effective, and efficient security and compliance solutions.

For more information, please visit www.securisea.com.

