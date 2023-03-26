Introducing ellipsis Personalized Podcasts™, powered by OpenAI and the Latest Text-to-Speech Technology

ellipsis Podcasts, LLC, a synthetic media company, announces the launch of its innovative platform that is set to change the podcast industry.
We are excited to be at the forefront of this exciting new era in podcasting.”
— Founder of ellipsis Podcasts™
NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- ellipsis Podcasts, LLC, a synthetic media company, announces the launch of its innovative platform that is set to change the podcast industry. By leveraging the power of OpenAI and the latest text-to-speech technology, ellipsis Personalized Podcasts™ offers a unique personalized podcast experience that is tailored to each individual listener. What's more, users can choose between two A.I. hosts, Luna or Leo, to deliver their customized content.
The website enables users to create their own Personalized Podcasts™ by selecting a topic, tone, and length that suits their preferences, in addition to selecting a preferred AI host. Luna and Leo are both unique and distinct, providing listeners with a choice of personalities to suit their mood and style.
"At ellipsis Podcasts, we understand that personalized content is the future of podcasting," said the company's founder. "Our platform not only offers a unique personalized experience, but also provides users with a choice of AI hosts to deliver their customized content. We are excited to be at the forefront of this exciting new era in podcasting."
The launch of ellipsis Personalized Podcasts™ marks a new era in personalized media. The company's vision is to empower individuals to curate their own media experiences and create a world where everyone has access to personalized content that inspires and informs.
To learn more about ellipsis Podcasts and experience the future of personalized podcasting, visit ellipsispodcasts.com.
About ellipsis Podcasts, LLC
ellipsis Podcasts, LLC is a New York-based company that offers personalized podcasts and podcast creator tools powered by the latest advances in artificial intelligence. The platform enables users to create a unique podcast experience that is tailored to their interests and preferences, with a choice of two AI hosts, Luna or Leo. The company's mission is to empower individuals to curate their own media experiences and create a world where everyone has access to personalized content that inspires and informs.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.