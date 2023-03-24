Prospects for cooperation discussed

UZBEKISTAN, March 24 - An online meeting was held between the Minister of Natural Resources, Aziz Abdukhakimov, and the Executive Secretary of the Convention on the Conservation of Migratory Species of Wild Animals, Ms. Amy Fraenkel.

At the meeting, the processes related to the high-level organization of the 14th Conference of the Parties to the UN Convention on the Conservation of Migratory Species of Wild Animals (CMS COP-14), which is planned to be held in Samarkand on October 23-28 this year, were discussed, an agreement was reached on establishing cooperation in ensuring the participation of organizations and structures involved in environmental protection.

For reference: The UN Convention on the Protection of Migratory Species of Wild Animals (Bonn Convention or CMS Convention) was adopted in Bonn in 1979 and entered into force in 1983. This is an international treaty within the framework of the United Nations Environment Program (UNEP), aimed at the conservation of wildlife and animal habitats on a global scale.

In 1998, Uzbekistan was the first among the countries of Central Asia to join this convention and makes a great contribution to the conservation of the saiga, snow leopard, Bukhara deer, argali, pendant, goitered gazelle, flamingo, white crane (sterx) and other rare migratory species. animals and birds.

At the meeting, detailed information was given on the work carried out in our country to protect the environment and preserve unique species of biodiversity.