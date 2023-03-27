Release of new single SO DELICIOUS by Ava Cherry

After the international radio success of her single Love SHINES SO BRIGHT, Ava has returned with her groove heavy, sexy, soulful new single, SO DELICIOUS.

DONT EVER STOP” — Ava Cherry

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, USA, March 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Triple threat (Singer, Actor, International Model, and Author) who happens to be a Chicagoan, Ava Cherry has had an incredible musical career and huge impact on Pop Culture. Beginning with her live tours and recording sessions with Icon David Bowie, including the smash album "Young Americans" in which Ava had the opportunity to work with another icon John Lennon, and Luther Vandross.

Avas solo career includes "Ripe" (produced by Curtis Mayfield), "A Streetcar Named Desire" (produced by Bob Esty), "Picture Me "& Spend The Night" with Luther Vandross bg vocal arrangement.

Avas autobiography "All That Glitters," written by Ava Cherry and Lisa Torem, depicts her life from the beginning to the now and has received 4 stars from Amazon books.

Ava is currently Co-Starring with Richard Grieco (21 Jump Street) & Eric Roberts (The Dark Knight) in a Windycityfilms production entitled "VampireS" directed by Tony DeGuide.

Coming on the heels of a successful International radio single "Love SHINES SO Bright, released in November 2022 by SedSoul Records produced by Rob Hardt and written by David A Tobin and reached the UK CHART TOP 30 at no 3

Windycityfilms is excited to announce Avas new singles SO DELICIOUS, written by Ava Cherry and produced by Ava Cherry and Magic Rocker released March 15th 2023 on all platforms, CD Baby, ITunes, Spotify, Amazon, etc.