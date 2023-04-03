New infrared measurement combines intrusion detection and condition-based monitoring from single device

Power Intelligence, LLC announces ScanIR: latest product to simplify critical infrastructure security and maintenance
HAMPSTEAD, NC, US, April 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Power Intelligence announced the pre-order availability of ScanIR: a patent-pending solution for electrical substations and power generation facilities that generates multiple uses and measurements from single cameras.
The software integrates observations from radiometric infrared cameras, ground surveillance radar, and high-resolution visible light cameras to perform continuous asset monitoring and radar-driven intrusion detection simultaneously, and using the same sensor platform.
Using advanced imaging algorithms, the technology automatically detects and classifies both equipment degradation and intruders in and around critical infrastructure like transformers, circuit breakers and switching equipment.
"This extension to the MasterMind remote sensing platform is an affordable solution that provides best-in-class automated condition monitoring alongside military-grade ground surveillance radar in a unique pairing of technologies that deliver greater ROI and unmatched reliability," said Robin Thompson, CEO of Power Intelligence LLC.
"By integrating both surveillance and measurement functions into a single solution, ScanIR maximizes ROI of high-value sensors and systems while providing considerable savings over conventional approaches to both condition monitoring and substation security."
The ScanIR solution automatically coordinates surveillance and measurement tasks between multiple ground surveillance radars and PTZ IR cameras to provide continuous measurement and automatic target tracking without the need for extensive civil engineering and construction costs.
Because no physical perimeter construction is required, ScanIR can be rapidly deployed to electrical substations and switchyards without the need for a scheduled outage or elaborate perimeter fencing, surveillance cameras or perimeter lighting. Instead, a single radar provides coverage of up to 500 meters inside and outside the substation perimeter, providing real-time targeting data to the MasterMind ScanIR processor that can then manage target tracking and condition monitoring the site.
ScanIR was developed by Florida-based R&D firm NeoGenesys Inc. in collaboration with Power Intelligence, LLC and Dynetics, Inc., a subsidiary of Leidos, Inc., developers and manufacturers of advanced defense systems and technologies for the U.S. Department of Defense.
