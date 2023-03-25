ResClub to Launch "8ght," Enhanced Payment and Cryptocurrency Platform

8ght provides the fintech social e-commerce tool for ResClub, MyResClub, Best Wealth, Empactus and CSWF members, subscribers and investors. Growth and innovation through the "Power of 8ght."

Palm Beach Gardens, FL March 25, 2023 --(PR.com)-- ResClub CEO Craig Shawn Williamson today announced the company’s upcoming delivery of “8ght,” the financial lifestyle management center for its members, subscribers and investors. The platform promises to be the financial backbone to earn, invest, trade, receive, pay, educate and donate for all the community’s commissions, investment distributions, incentives and philanthropy.

“8ght is not just another payment or cryptocurrency exchange system. Rather it is high touch tech for our members, subscribers and investors,” said Williamson, “enabling centralized, personalized, and simplified control over their finances and the power tool to grow income, savings, wealth and education.”

8ght is designed to work for members by delivering an online payment and exchange center within the atmosphere of learning, fun, travel, property ownership, and giving. “Our members and investors have seen continual growth and innovation within ResClub and our associated companies,” adds Williamson. “8ght represents the circulatory system that connects ResClub, MyResClub, Empactus, Best Wealth, and our consumer products lines like SOS Beauty along with our two foundations, and associated relationships.”

8ght is positioned to be the connector of the growing ecosystem’s investment platforms, sales lines, real estate opportunities, travel and leisure benefits, and philanthropic initiatives.

About ResClub

ResClub is a vacation real estate investment company with its own Special Purpose Investment Platform. The ResClub model allows investors to earn a high fixed annual return on their investment and enjoy the usage of any ResClub property through the MyResClub portal. Investors have access to the subscriber service of MyResClub with over one million vacation locations, flights, car rental, theme parks, dining, shopping, theme parks, tee times, travel concierge, group travel, and cruises, all at 10% and 50% paid back to their credit card within 3 to 5 days of the charge. Investors earn from 8% to 18% on their investments depending on type and term. Each ResClub-owned community is operated by an international management company with its own proprietary booking system to ensure both high occupancy and robust average daily rental rates.

