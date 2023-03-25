An investment of a small amount reaps big rewards: Ravinder Bharti, founder of Public Media Solution

Public Media Solution - SEO company in Pune

BANGALORE, KARNATAKA, INDIA, March 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Ravinder Bharti, the founder of Public Media Solution, has made headlines with his astounding success story. With a small investment of just 900 Rs, Bharti has managed to turn his investment into a whopping 48 crores of PMS valuation. Bharti's story is one of perseverance, hard work, and the willingness to take a risk. After completing his education, Bharti started his own media company in 2017, Public Media Solution. With his vision and dedication, he slowly but steadily built up his company, creating a name for himself in the industry.

In 2017, Bharti decided to invest a small amount of 900 Rs in a start-up, which at the time seemed like a risky move. However, Bharti saw potential in the start-up and decided to take the chance. It turned out to be the best decision of his life. The start-up, which focused on Public Relations, Digital Marketing, quickly gained traction and grew rapidly, thanks to Bharti's expertise in the media industry.

Bharti's Public Media Solution has become a well-known name in the media industry, offering a wide range of services, including digital marketing, content creation, and branding. The company has worked with several high-profile clients, including India's leading media houses, and has won numerous awards for its work.

Bharti's success has not gone unnoticed. He has been featured in several media publications and has been invited to speak at various conferences and events. Bharti's story is an inspiration to young entrepreneurs who are looking to make their mark in the industry.

As the start-up grew, so did Bharti's investment. In just a few years, Bharti's 900 Rs investment had turned into a staggering 48 crores. Bharti's success story is proof that with a clear vision and the willingness to take risks, anyone can achieve success.

In a statement, Bharti said, "I am humbled by the success of my investment. It is a testament to the power of perseverance and taking risks. I hope that my story will inspire others to take a chance on their dreams and work hard to achieve them."

Bharti's story is a reminder that success does not always come easy. It takes hard work, dedication, and the willingness to take risks. However, with the right mindset and determination, anyone can achieve their goals.