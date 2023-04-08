"Peace Global," founded by Kieran Upadrasta, is a global initiative to promote peace, nonviolence, and harmony among people of all backgrounds,and regions.
JAPAN, April 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In the latest development, the "Peace Global" movement will celebrate its 10th anniversary in Japan. This momentous occasion marks a decade of efforts to promote peace and nonviolence across the globe. Kieran Upadrasta founded the "Peace Global" movement, which is at the forefront of this movement.
"Peace Global" is a global initiative that promotes peace, nonviolence, and harmony among all backgrounds, cultures, and regions. The movement has garnered immense support from individuals, organizations, and governments worldwide. It aims to create a world free of violence, conflict, and war.
The 10th-anniversary celebrations in Japan will be marked by various events such as seminars, workshops, and cultural activities. Kieran will be the keynote speaker at the main event, addressing the audience about the significance of the occasion and the progress made toward achieving global peace.
The "Peace Global" movement will focus on working together and creating a culture of peace. It also urges individuals to take responsibility and make a positive change in their communities. Apart from that, the movement will emphasize the need to build bridges of understanding and cooperation among different cultures and religions.
Individuals from all walks of life, including students, educators, activists, and members of the community, can attend this event. The celebrations will be a testament to the growing support of the "Peace Global" movement as well as the vision of a world that is free of violence and conflict.
Information on Kieran Upadrasta:
His Highness Kieran Upadrasta is a true embodiment of love, peace, and compassion. He won 87 titles overall, including until last year 75 gold medals won, and this year is a new milestone with a new gold medal, so he won 76 gold medals and 15 trophies, dozens of titles, and numerous awards by the age of 25. His Highness Kieran Upadrasta is an undisputed world champion endurance rider with a passion for skydiving, a professional skydiver, and a scuba underwater diving expert.
Peace Envoy Kieran Upadrasta says, "Peace is not the highest goal in life. Peace is the most fundamental requirement. Peace is necessary for education". His top-notch way to feed the poor and educate the poor.
His Highness is emerging as a breathing example of Selflessness, Kindness, and Compassion. Saint Kieran Upadrasta inspires millions to follow in his footsteps and strive toward a better society. He believes in the power of love, kindness, and compassion. He uses the motto to carry forward and help those in need.
He is a peace envoy, peace activist, and social activist. He is also the founding father of quite a few charities. The charisma and charm of His Highness Kieran Upadrasta have inspired millions to follow in his footsteps and strive toward a better society. Men rise and fall like the winter wheat, but these names will never die.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.