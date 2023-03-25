Vincent Riccardi's Contemplative Poetry Collection Will Be Exhibited at the 2023 L.A. Times Festival of Books

Vincent Riccardi has spent much of his life in the scientific field, particularly healthcare and genetic research. However, he will be sharing something else at the L.A. Times' Festival of Books, which will be held on April 22-23, 2023, at the University of Southern California, Los Angeles, USA.

His book “Reality: Truth, Words and Love” is a compilation of poems that he had worked on since his medical school days. To him, the culture and curriculum of his entire career were steeped in a narrow focus on hard facts and figures. It contrasted greatly with other facets of the human experience that he simply couldn't ignore. This was further compounded by his strong attachment to the linguistic philosophy of Ludwig Wittgenstein.

As a result, Riccardi produced an extensive collection of poetry that he had worked on while advancing himself in the sciences. And despite going so far as to establish a tumor research institute and then directing a medical laboratory, he did not let up on his writing. In fact, the fateful encounter with his wife, Susan, only strengthened the convictions he was expressing in his verses.

For him, the 'most important reality' was born from human relationships.

Many of the poems in his new book reflect on this theme in variations and extensions. Some describe scientific understanding as simplified acronyms for greater human sensations and drives. Others play with juxtapositions using the concepts of the erudite, mundane, facts, and emotions. Either way, Riccardi hopes his work will 'provide a new perspective on the life that is the reality for us in the twenty-first century.'

“Reality: Truth, Words and Love” by Vincent M. Riccardi will be displayed at the 2023 Los Angeles Times Festival of Books by self-publishing and book marketing company ReadersMagnet at their exhibit at booth #225. Make sure to visit the exhibit and purchase a copy on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and the author's website at http://www.realitytruthwordslove.com/.

“Reality: Truth, Words and Love”

Author | Vincent M. Riccardi

Published date | August 2022

Publisher | Xlibris

Genre | Poetry

Author Bio

Vincent Riccardi was born in 1940 in Brooklyn, New York. In late 1947, his family moved to Southern California. He went to UCLA, and had a very strong attachment to the linguistic philosopher Ludwig Wittgenstein. He graduated in Georgetown University Medical School on June 6, 1966. He did his internship and residency in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, where he met his wife, Susan (an element of many of the poems), a nurse. They met in February 1967 and were married in July 1967. His genetics fellowship was at Harvard Medical School and the Massachusetts Hospital. He was a major in the U.S. Army Medical Corps in 1970 and 1971. His academic faculty career took him to Denver, Milwaukee and Houston. In Houston in 1981, he founded and directed The Neurofibromatosis Institute. In June 1990, they moved to La Crescenta, California, and he was the director of a chromosome analysis laboratory. At the end of his contract, he obtained an MBA and founded American Medical Consumers. He gave up his medical license in 2015. Vincent started writing these poems in medical school and continued composing them at present.

