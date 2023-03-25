New Way Business Development Launches Services to Help Small and Medium Enterprises

Gold Coast, Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 25, 2023) - New Way Business Development (NWBD), a business growth agency specializing in helping small and medium enterprises in attaining operational efficiencies, and sales marketing, announced the launch of its newly expanded range of services. The company has been operational for one year and has obtained growth in its customer base, with significant percentage of clients acquired through referral basis from its current customers.

NWBD's newly launched services include data analysis, business growth consulting, group sales training and 1-on-1 coaching, cross-selling and upselling strategies, and website optimization. With these services, NWBD aims to provide small and medium-sized businesses with expert guidance and support to take their operations to the next level.

New Way Business Development is striving to help small and medium-sized businesses achieve their full potential. The company is looking forward to expand its range of services and provide businesses the expertise and support they need to grow and thrive in today's business landscape.

"I am excited about the launch of our expanded range of services, which will enable us to provide even more expert guidance and support to small and medium-sized businesses looking to grow and thrive in today's business landscape." - Levi Gilmer, Director of New Way Business Development.

NWBD is a business development firm that has recently launched a set of services aimed at helping small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to grow and expand their operations. The data analysis services provided by NWBD utilize scientific formulas and algorithms to provide insights and trends from SMEs' data, allowing them to make informed decisions about their business.

Furthermore, the business growth consulting services offered by NWBD provide SMEs with expert guidance and advice on how to expand operations, while their sales training and coaching program is customized to each SME, offering guidance on identifying target markets, creating sales strategies, and closing more sales. In addition, NWBD aims to facilitate cross-selling and upselling opportunities for SMEs to help increase sales through marketing. With these services, NWBD aims to help SMEs achieve their business goals and overcome challenges in the competitive market.

"Our newly expanded range of services allows us to assist a wider range of businesses in tackling contemporary issues. We are eager to take on diverse business challenges and provide expert guidance to help these companies overcome their obstacles and reach their full potential." - Stephen Clifford, Director of New Way Business Development.

NWBD works with e-commerce clients who offer products to everyday consumers as well as B2B businesses. They recently partnered with a well-known wholesale company, which included utilizing their 3-stage value-based marketing funnel.

In addition to its services, NWBD also provides website optimization services to help reduce bounce rates and improve user experience. Consequently, NWBD facilitates its users with a range of services, including consulting, training, coaching, and management services such as digital marketing management.

