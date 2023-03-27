the UAE promotes the Fourth industrial revolution

The ruler of UAE his highness Sheikh Mohammad Bin Zayed
WASHINGTON , DC, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- To achieve the national strategy for industry and advanced technology in the UAE and to keep pace with the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR), which is the name launched by the Davos Forum in 2016, it is also the fourth significant industrial era since the first industrial revolution in the eighteenth century. It is distinguished by the integration of technologies that blur the lines between digital, and biological fields, in addition to being determined by emerging technology in several areas, such as robotics, artificial intelligence, and nanotechnology.
In the context of the UAE keeping pace with the Fourth Industrial Revolution, being one of the countries leading that revolution, the UAE has launched many initiatives in the past years in the framework of promoting technological transformation and digital transformation in the context of moving towards a knowledge economy that is not dependent on oil, hence the announcement of the Ministry of Industry and Technology The Emirati advanced company announced a new indicator within the framework of updating the national value-added program to implicitly include additional evaluation points of up to 5% that are determined separately when industrial companies use the standards of the industrial technology transformation index approved in the UAE.
The new index aims to encourage industrial companies in the UAE to adopt advanced technologies, fourth industrial revolution solutions, and sustainable industrial solutions, which enables the companies targeted by the index to make decisions supported by data to allocate resources more effectively. The Ministry of Industry’s announcement also aims to enhance competitive capabilities. And the sustainability of the industrial sector and the new step comes in line with the objectives of the national strategy for industry and advanced technology in the UAE, known as the "300 billion projects", and the step also serves the goals of the UAE government for the year 2031 in the framework of achieving self-sufficiency and industrial security.
It is worth mentioning that the Industrial Technology Transformation Index was launched within the framework of the Technology Transformation Program of the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology at the World Government Summit.
The added national value program contributes to the localization of supply chains, in addition to the development of new local industries and services. It also works to attract foreign investments and helps create quality job opportunities for Emiratis, which helps achieve the success of the “Make in the UAE” initiative.
The new index enhances the UAE's goals in the field of achieving sustainability and climate neutrality, in addition to stimulating investment attractiveness in the industrial sector, locally and internationally, and comes within the framework of the UAE's preparations to host the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28) next fall.
