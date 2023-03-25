Coinbase Regulatory Pressure Spurs Interest in DEX: Advantages and MetaTdex Listing Plan

Decentralized Exchanges Offer Greater Security and Freedom as Top CEX Projects Face Regulatory Pressure
DUBAI, UAE, March 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Global regulators have been keeping a close eye on the cryptocurrency industry due to high-profile collapses in recent years. In the latest development, the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has threatened to sue Coinbase over certain products. See the timeline of events:
•Coinbase Global Inc (COIN.O) shares fall 15% after US SEC threatens to sue the crypto exchange over certain products.
•Global regulators are keeping a close watch on the crypto world due to previous high-profile collapses.
•The move will likely create an overhang on the crypto exchange's stock according to analysts at brokerage KBW.
•Potential enforcement action by the SEC is likely to be tied to aspects of Coinbase's spot market as well as its staking service Earn, Prime and Wallet products.
•Coinbase had previously asked the SEC to identify which assets on their platforms they believe may be securities but the SEC declined to do so.
•Last month, Coinbase swung to a fourth-quarter loss and cut 20% of its workforce, or about 950 jobs, as part of a restructuring plan.
Advantages of DEX as Top CEX Projects Face Regulatory Pressure
As centralized exchanges face increased regulatory pressure, decentralized exchanges provide a compelling alternative that offers greater security, privacy, and freedom to traders. These advantages make them an attractive option for users seeking greater control and autonomy over their digital assets.
•Decentralization: DEXs operate on a decentralized blockchain network, meaning that they are not controlled by any central authority, making them less susceptible to regulatory pressure.
•Increased security: DEXs are less prone to hacks and other security breaches, as they are not dependent on a central point of control or storage. Users maintain control of their private keys and funds at all times.
•Privacy: DEXs offer users greater anonymity as they do not require KYC/AML verification, which some CEXs require to comply with regulations.
•Greater accessibility: DEXs can be accessed by anyone with an internet connection, without the need for a third-party intermediary. This enables greater financial inclusion and access to global markets.
•Lower fees: DEXs often have lower fees than CEXs as they do not require costly infrastructure or regulatory compliance measures.
MetaTdex listing plan
MetaTdex is scheduled to be listed in Hong Kong in mid-2023 and realize the swap of crypto assets and stocks after the stock tokenization. On March 20, 2023, MetaTdex launched the Crypto-Stock product, which has attracted widespread attention from the crypto community. Users can obtain the stock benefits of MetaTdex’s Hong Kong listing in advance as well as purchasing the DEX’s equity NFT with USDT.
About MetaTdex
MetaTdex is a multi-chain aggregated decentralized exchange (DEX) that supports the asset circulation on BSC, HECO, and Polygon chains. It combines the high efficiency, depth of CEX with the transparency, security of DEX. Adopting the orderbook matching mode, there is no trading slippage on MetaTdex, which is greatly favored by plenty of DeFi users. The platform has successively launched several products, including wallet, TDEX, Trade Mining, Turbo Staking, Dvote, TeFi Lending, Crypto-Stock, etc.
