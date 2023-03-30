Rigaku Expands Chemical Threat Analysis with New, Targeted Capabilities
Rigaku launch the CQL Gen-ID handheld Raman analyzer suited to customs agencies, crime and clandestine laboratories dealing with unknown chemical substances.
The goal of the Rigaku CQL Gen-ID was to provide a cost-effective solution for agencies looking for targeted threat analysis of more general or common threats.”WILMINGTON, MASSACHUSETTS, USA, March 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Rigaku Analytical Devices is pleased to announce the launch of the CQL Gen-ID handheld 1064 nm Raman analyzer for the chemical analysis of common threats. The CQL Gen-ID analyzer has the ability to identify unknown solids, liquids, powders, pastes, or gels—through translucent packaging. The CQL Gen-ID contains a comprehensive library of narcotics, explosives, household chemicals, precursors, and more for use by customs agencies, as well as crime and clandestine laboratories.
— Chris Langford, VP Marketing & Product Management
The CQL Gen-ID provides the following unique features:
• Automatic mixture analysis of up to five components
• Identification of bulk and trace levels of substances (with optional QuickDetect)
• Addition of pictorial evidence using an on-board camera for traceability
• Adjustable nose cone to scan through different thickness and types of packaging
• Integrated Chemwatch SDS information
• Pre-configured setting selections based on application
• Three years of warranty coverage
In addition, users of the CQL Gen-ID will be able to take advantage of Rigaku’s new CommandSuite Software, an integrated fleet management capability that allows for centralized configuration and administration of connected and remote CQL analyzers. This includes upgrading between instrument software, synchronizing user lists, user libraries, and downloading spectra and log files. CommandSuite is now available on all ResQ CQL devices with software version 2.0.6 and higher.
“The goal of the Rigaku CQL Gen-ID was to provide a cost-effective solution for agencies looking for targeted threat analysis of more general or common threats,” said Chris Langford, VP Marketing & Product Management. “We have identified a customer base that may not need all library categories and applications, and so we wanted to ensure we have a chemical analysis solution that meets their needs and price point.”
The CQL Gen-ID is based on Rigaku’s award-winning ResQ and subsequent ResQ CQL 1064 nm Raman platform, used by first responders, law enforcement, and the military to reduce fluorescence interference in high-stress environments.
The Rigaku CQL Gen-ID is supported by Rigaku’s global sales and support distribution channels, offering 24/7 Reachback support, and access to spectral library and software updates.
For more information on the CQL Gen-ID and CommandSuite, please visit: www.rigakuanalytical.com.
About Rigaku Analytical Devices
Rigaku Analytical Devices is a pioneer in handheld 1064 nm Raman spectroscopy. Our products are trusted by law enforcement departments, government agencies, and security specialists to identify chemical threats. The pharmaceutical manufacturing sector rely on us for quality control. At Rigaku we are focused on supporting our clients with our global expertise and developing innovative solutions that perform optimally, mitigate new chemical threats, and are always reliable and cost effective. Our rugged products operate on an open architecture platform and deliver unparalleled accuracy and support for rapid lab-quality results any time, any place. For more information: http://www.rigakuanalytical.com/
