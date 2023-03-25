HSBC India and PCI India join hands to set up 30 women led cloud kitchens run and managed by 1500 women across 3 cities

SHG Women in Bangalore, Hyderabad and Gurgaon come together to launch Cloud Kitchen
The initiative will provide SHG women an avenue to own and run their own enterprise.”
— Indrajit Chaudhuri
NEW DELHI, DELHI, INDIA, March 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- HSBC India and PCI have joined hands to set up 30 women led cloud kitchens run and managed by 1500 women across 3 cities. The initiative was launched today with 5 kitchens across three cities becoming operational. These five kitchens are being managed and run by 150 self-help group women.
Supported by HSBC India in partnership with Impact 360, Xenon Livelihoods and PCI India, the initiative is focused on developing self-employment skills among urban women self-help group (SHG) members and youths from communities to own and operate food service enterprises through cloud kitchens.
The urban SHGs and their federated structures are constituted by mobilizing women from urban poor households with the objective of engaging them in various income generation activities to bring them out of the vicious cycle of poverty.
The initiative will involve close engagement with the National Urban Livelihood Mission, State Rural Livelihood Mission’s in the three programme states and local Municipal Corporation.
The women or ‘Didis’ of the kitchen have been trained on all aspects of food service - business development, food preparation, packaging, managing digital platforms and systems, quality control, safety, hygiene, value chain management, and more.
PCI India has been working with women entrepreneurs from SHGs for many years, providing them with training and support to start and grow their businesses. The launch of Didi’s Kitchen is a natural progression of this work, providing women entrepreneurs with access to a wider customer base and new opportunities for growth.
Congratulating the women involved on the launch of this initiative, Aloka Majumdar, Head of Corporate Sustainability, HSBC India said, “Encouraging entrepreneurship and enhancing livelihoods are key tenets of HSBC India’s community initiatives. The cloud kitchens will provide women an opportunity to develop entrepreneurial capabilities as well as help enhance their household income. Long-term partnerships and deep-rooted collaborations are at the core of our initiatives as we endeavor to support a better future for their families. We look forward to an impactful association with PCI, the NULM and the Municipal Corporations across Gurugram, Bengaluru and Hyderabad.
Speaking at the launch, Indrajit Chaudhuri, CEO and Country Director, PCI India, said, “The initiative will provide SHG women an avenue to own and run their own enterprise. It will generate employment at the community level and also provide nutritious, delicious food at a competitive price.”
The kitchens will be operational throughout the year providing a range of meals prepared with care in a hygienic manner.
Didi’s kitchen will be directly delivering food to corporate clients, PGs and also through food ordering platforms like Swiggy and Zomato.
-x-x-
For more information please contact:
PCI India
Name: Juhi Mohan
Designation: Senior Manager, Media and Communications
Contact: jmohan@pciglobal.in ; 8826530994
Juhi Mohan
PCI INDIA
+91 88265 30994
jmohan@pciglobal.in
Visit us on social media: Twitter LinkedIn
You just read:
HSBC India and PCI India join hands to set up 30 women led cloud kitchens run and managed by 1500 women across 3 cities
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.
Contact
Juhi Mohan
PCI INDIA
+91 88265 30994
jmohan@pciglobal.in