Goodman Acker Welcomes Mark Brewer and Amanda Warner as Partners in the Firm

The firm is experiencing unprecedented growth and expanding its presence in the state

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., March 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Goodman Acker ushered in esteemed attorneys Mark Brewer and Amanda Warner as partners in the firm earlier this year. Brewer boasts a rich history of serving the Democratic Party of Michigan, and practices union-side labor, election, campaign finance, and non-profit law. Warner is an experienced trial attorney practicing personal injury law.

Mark Brewer has had an illustrious career as an attorney. After attending and completing his education at Stanford (JD) and Harvard (AB), Brewer clerked for a judge of the Fifth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals and for Justice Charles Levin of the Michigan Supreme Court. In 1995, he was elected Chair of the Michigan Democratic Party, where he served until 2013. He joined the firm in 2013.

Between 2005 and 2009, Brewer served as the President of the Association of State Democratic Chairs. Here he worked alongside DNC Chair Howard Dean and was instrumental in the '50-State Strategy,' assisting in the election of President Obama.

His dedication to the legal field is exemplified by his consistent pro bono work, in which he has represented and assisted the ACLU of Michigan and the League of Women Voters of Michigan, among many others.

Jordan B. Acker, Attorney and Partner at Goodman Acker said, "Mark Brewer's work for the people of the state of Michigan and the legal field is truly extraordinary. For decades, he's been standing with working people against powerful special interests. He is a tireless defender of the Constitution and an asset to our law firm."

Amanda Warner fights fervently for the rights of her clients. Since joining the firm in 2016, she has taken several cases to trial across the state resulting in successful verdicts. Warner is an Executive Board Member of the Michigan Association for Justice and a member of the Oakland County Bar Association. She was also appointed to the Board of Governors for the Michigan Workers Compensation Placement Facility in 2021.

With an unrelenting dedication to her clients, Warner's many accolades in the legal field are a testament to her professional commitment as well as to the community in which she lives. Barry Goodman, Founder and Attorney, said, "Amanda has worked incredibly hard and always strives for an extremely high bar. We are proud to have her as a partner at the firm."

Goodman Acker P.C. has been representing the communities of Michigan for nearly 30 years, with a team of attorneys who collectively have over 150 years of experience in law. The firm has achieved multiple million-dollar verdicts and settlements through the collaborative commitments of its attorneys. With offices in Grand Rapids, Dearborn, and Sterling Heights and headquarters in Southfield, Goodman Acker continues to grow and provide legal services to the state. Contact them at 248-286-8100.

