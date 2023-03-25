THE COFFEE BEAN & TEA LEAF® BRAND OPENS IN BAKERSFIELD, CALIFORNIA

Global Coffee and Tea Leader Expands its Footprint into the Bakersfield Market

LOS ANGELES, March 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The wait is finally over for the residents of Bakersfield. The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf® brand, the iconic Southern California favorite, serving premium coffee and tea for the past 60 years has expanded its geographical footprint with the opening of its newest and first location in Bakersfield, California. The full-service location, complete with a drive-thru, opened today in the Shoppes at Seven Oaks Business Park, through its Central California franchisee, Golden State Coffee & Tea, Inc.

To celebrate the opening, Bakersfield residents who download the Coffee Bean® Rewards app and enter promo code BAKERSFIELD will receive a free drink of choice***. Grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony to follow in mid-April with multiple days of deals, including discounted food and drink offers, limited edition swag items and special giveaways.

This is the third The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf location in Central CA for Nirmal Gill and Simranjit Sandu opened by Golden State Coffee & Tea Inc.

"The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf is an iconic brand with high-quality coffee and tea products, and we can't wait to share it with the residents of Bakersfield," said Mr. Sandu, owner, Golden State Coffee & Tea Inc. "Bakersfield is our home and we are excited to continue to build relationships with local residents, business owners, and schools and have them enjoy great coffee and tea in a space where people can gather and connect."

The Bakersfield store location is in the Shoppes at Seven Oaks Business Park and includes a business park, residential luxury apartments and an assisted living facility. The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf will offer its guests several convenient ways to get their beverage and food of choice: order ahead through The Coffee Bean® Rewards app, delivery through third-party vendors, including Grubhub®, DoorDash®, Uber Eats® and Postmates®, in-store or drive-thru. The new location features the company's vibrant new design and layout, which includes ample indoor seating and outdoor seating. As in all its locations, The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf Bakersfield store offers a variety of the finest grades of Arabica coffee from specially selected estates around the world that are custom roasted, in small batches, at its roasting facility in Camarillo, California. The store also offers a wide variety of The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf whole leaf teas as well as fresh baked goods.

"The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf is excited to open its first location in Bakersfield and to introduce our high-quality coffee and teas from around the world to the Bakersfield community," said Sanjiv Razdan, President of Americas and India, The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf® brand. "The expansion into the Bakersfield market represents a key growth initiative for the brand and underscores our commitment to bringing our beloved beverages to more guests."

The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf is widely credited for driving innovation to the coffee and tea industry with the invention of the iconic The Original Ice Blended® drink. They are also the first global coffee and tea retailer to offer cold brew tea. From its hero Brewed Coffee to its Lattes and Ice Blended® drinks, The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf offers the craveable light and sweet taste profiles that loyal guests around the world love and demand.

The Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf located in the Shoppes at Seven Oaks – 4615 Buena Vista Road, Bakersfield, CA 93311, and is open seven days a week from 5am to 9pm Monday to Friday and 6am to 9pm weekends.

For more information and to download The Coffee Bean® Rewards app, please visit www.coffeebean.com/new-cafe-bakersfield.

About The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf® Brand

International Coffee & Tea Leaf, LLC, doing business as The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf® brand is a leading global roaster and retailer of specialty coffees and teas. It is widely credited for driving high quality and innovation to the coffee and tea industry. The company sources the finest ingredients and flavors from around the world, and hand blends coffee and tea for the freshest flavors. The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf® brand started the frozen coffee drink craze with the invention of The Original Ice Blended® drink and is also the first global coffee and tea retailer to offer cold brew tea. The company currently has 1,094 retail locations across the globe and can also be found in grocery aisles as well as specialty locations, including airports and hotels. For more information, visit www.coffeebean.com.

