Balram’s Immigration Consultancy Receives High Praise for Efficient Services and Exceptional Customer Support

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Balram’s Immigration Consultancy, a licensed immigration consultant based in Ontario, Canada, has been praised by its clients for providing exceptional services. Testimonials left by customers who sought immigration-related services at the company acknowledge the great assistance and customer support provided by Balram’s Immigration Consultancy.

As a member of the Immigration Consultants of Canada Regulatory Council (ICCRC) under registration number R706082, Balram’s Immigration Consultancy is a regulated body for immigration consultants in Canada. To provide immigration consultation in Canada, it is mandatory for companies to become a member of ICCRC or Law Society.

The firm, headed by Balram Kishan, offers a range of services, including Canada Study Visa, Permanent Residency in Canada, Canada Work Permit, PGWP Applications, Study Permit/Work Permit/Stay Extensions, Admission offers to a university or college in Canada, US Visitor Visa, US Study Visa, Spousal Open Work Permit, Family Sponsorship, Business Visa, Startup Visa Program, and PNP Applications.

The immigration consultancy offers its services not only to individuals but also to Canadian businesses for foreign worker recruitment. In addition to its Ontario office, the company has a branch office in India under Circle Immigration located in Punjab.

The testimonials provided by the customers highlight the company's excellent support, with one customer praising the company for securing their stay in Canada and successfully obtaining a work permit after their status had expired. Another customer, Mr. Singh, praised the firm for helping him with his study permit extension application, which was approved after a very crucial seven-day deadline set by the Immigration Department.

