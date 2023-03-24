In Loving Memory of Robert Hannan

The Council, Council Staff and Central Staff would like to send their condolences and thoughts to the family of Robert F. Hannan, a retired member of Central Staff, who passed away on March 9, 2023.

Hannan’s obituary notes that after graduating from Northeastern in 1949, he began his career as a reporter for the Boston Herald Traveler. Hannan moved to Hyde Park in 1959, where he lived with his wife for 56 years. He started his career as a Boston City Hall beat reporter, covering mayors Hynes, Collins and White, before moving to the Massachusetts State House to cover statewide politics. He later became the Research Director for the Boston City Council and retired in this role.

Hannan’s obituary can be found here. In lieu of flowers, donations in Hannan's memory may be made to the Hyde Park Historical Society, c/o Hyde Park Public Library, 35 Harvard Avenue, Hyde Park, MA 02136. His family encourages blood and other donations to be made to the Dana Farber Center.