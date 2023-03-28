Seed Venture Limited Partners with Seasoned Investor Mr. Chan Leah for New Investments in India and GCC"

ESSEX, UNITED KINGDOM, March 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Seed Venture Limited, has announced its partnership with Mr. Chan Leah, a seasoned investor based out of Hong Kong. The firm's founder, Jaswant Singh, expressed his excitement about the collaboration and the opportunities it presents for new investments in India and GCC.

Jaswant Singh has been at the helm of Seed Venture Limited for many years and has overseen the growth of the firm's portfolio, which includes a diverse range of startups and emerging companies in various industries. With the addition of Mr. Chan Leah as a new syndicate partner, Singh believes that the firm is well-positioned to expand its reach and capitalize on new opportunities in India and GCC countries.

Mr. Chan Leah brings a wealth of experience and expertise to Seed Venture Limited. He has a deep understanding of the Asian market and has been involved in numerous successful investments in the region. His knowledge of the local markets, coupled with his experience in venture capital, private equity, and investment banking, will be invaluable in identifying and evaluating new investment opportunities.

Jaswant Singh expressed his happiness about the collaboration with Mr. Chan Leah, stating that "We are thrilled to partner with Mr. Chan Leah and look forward to the opportunities that his expertise and experience will bring to our firm. With his deep understanding of the Asian market, we are confident that he will be able to identify and evaluate new investment opportunities in India and GCC countries that will help us continue to grow our portfolio."

The partnership between Seed Venture Limited and Mr. Chan Leah is a testament to the firm's commitment to investing in the future of innovation and entrepreneurship. It is an exciting new chapter in the firm's history, and it is expected to bring significant value to its portfolio of startups and emerging companies.

In conclusion, Seed Venture Limited's partnership with Mr. Chan Leah is a promising development for the firm and its portfolio companies. With his expertise and experience, the firm is poised to expand its reach and capitalize on new investment opportunities in India and GCC countries. This collaboration is a testament to the firm's commitment to investing in the future of innovation and entrepreneurship, and its dedication to supporting the growth of the global economy.