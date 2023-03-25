Drivers are advised that a closure of Highway 17 in Surrey between Old Yale Road and Bridgeview Drive may be required from 8 a.m. on Sunday, March 26 until 5 a.m. on Monday, March 27 for the Pattullo Bridge Replacement Project’s Highway 17 off-ramp work.
Detour routes will be available and clearly marked.
If a closure is necessary, drivers can expect delays and are reminded to observe signage, traffic-control personnel and the construction zone speed limit.
An update will be provided Saturday evening regarding the possible closure. Drivers can also check www.DriveBC.ca for updates.
