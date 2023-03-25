New Haven Barracks / Burglary

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23B5001044

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Taylor Demick

STATION: VSP- New Haven

CONTACT#: (802) 388-4919

DATE/TIME: March 24, 2023 / 2236 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Town of Bristol

VIOLATION: Burglary

VICTIM: Bristol Country Store

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bristol, VT

VICTIM: Paramdeep Dhillon

AGE: 46

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bristol, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On March 24, 2023, at approximately 2236 hours, Troopers investigated a Burglary at the Bristol Country Store. It was determined that an unidentified suspect threw a rock at the glass front door of the Bristol Country Store. The suspect fled the scene in what is believed to be a silver Pontiac Grand Prix, heading southbound on Vermont Route 116. Troopers were unable to locate the vehicle in question. Anybody who witnessed or has more information regarding this incident is asked to contact Trooper Demick at the Vermont State Police New Haven Barracks at 802-388-4919.

Troopers were assisted by the Bristol Police Department and the Middlebury Police Department.