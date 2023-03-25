Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 309 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 394,012 in the last 365 days.

New Haven Barracks / Burglary

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 23B5001044

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Taylor Demick                         

STATION: VSP- New Haven                     

CONTACT#: (802) 388-4919

 

DATE/TIME: March 24, 2023 / 2236 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Town of Bristol

VIOLATION: Burglary

 

VICTIM: Bristol Country Store

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bristol, VT

 

VICTIM: Paramdeep Dhillon

AGE: 46

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bristol, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On March 24, 2023, at approximately 2236 hours, Troopers investigated a Burglary at the Bristol Country Store. It was determined that an unidentified suspect threw a rock at the glass front door of the Bristol Country Store. The suspect fled the scene in what is believed to be a silver Pontiac Grand Prix, heading southbound on Vermont Route 116. Troopers were unable to locate the vehicle in question. Anybody who witnessed or has more information regarding this incident is asked to contact Trooper Demick at the Vermont State Police New Haven Barracks at 802-388-4919.

 

Troopers were assisted by the Bristol Police Department and the Middlebury Police Department.

 

You just read:

New Haven Barracks / Burglary

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more