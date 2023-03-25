New Haven Barracks / Burglary

There were 309 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 394,012 in the last 365 days.
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23B5001044
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Taylor Demick
STATION: VSP- New Haven
CONTACT#: (802) 388-4919
DATE/TIME: March 24, 2023 / 2236 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Town of Bristol
VIOLATION: Burglary
VICTIM: Bristol Country Store
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bristol, VT
VICTIM: Paramdeep Dhillon
AGE: 46
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bristol, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On March 24, 2023, at approximately 2236 hours, Troopers investigated a Burglary at the Bristol Country Store. It was determined that an unidentified suspect threw a rock at the glass front door of the Bristol Country Store. The suspect fled the scene in what is believed to be a silver Pontiac Grand Prix, heading southbound on Vermont Route 116. Troopers were unable to locate the vehicle in question. Anybody who witnessed or has more information regarding this incident is asked to contact Trooper Demick at the Vermont State Police New Haven Barracks at 802-388-4919.
Troopers were assisted by the Bristol Police Department and the Middlebury Police Department.