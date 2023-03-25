Master Figure Artist and Teacher Karl Gnass Shares Over 30 Years of Figure Drawing Experience with Artists Worldwide

Karl Gnass Lecture at Odeon Auditorium in Florence, Italy
Karl Gnass workshop at Copenhagen school
Karl Gnass workshop at Animation School in Viborg Denmark
Online Spring Classes Start on April 3
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Karl Gnass, an internationally renowned master figure artist & legendary teacher in the animation field, is presenting his spring online classes to artists worldwide, a series of 10-week figure drawing classes through Zoom starting April 3 to June 17, 2023.
Karl has taught figure drawing classes at several major animation studios and universities over the past few decades including: Disney Feature & TV Animation; Dreamworks Feature & TV Animation; Sony Imageworks; Nickelodeon; Rhythm and Hues; Warner Bros; Turner Feature; Netflix Feature Animation; University of Southern California; The Animation Guild IATSE’s (American Animation Institute); & many other international art schools and venues.
Over the course of his career, Gnass has taught figure drawing to countless students, many of whom have gone on to have successful careers in the animation industry. His commitment to teaching and his passion for the art of figure drawing has made him a beloved and respected figure in the artistic community.
Animation studios also bring Karl aboard as an anatomy and story consultant for their feature films including Moana, Tangled, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, I am Legend and more. Top European animation schools and studios host Karl to present exclusive lectures and figure drawing workshops.
With the onset of the worldwide Covid-19 Pandemic in April 2020, many figure drawing classes and art schools were hard hit, due to mandates requiring indefinitely postponing traditional live figure drawing classes.
This was the case with Karl Gnass as well. When the Covid-19 pandemic hit full force, Karl’s live in-studio classes at the animation studios, and at the Animation Guild’s American Animation Institute (AAI) where he had been a figure drawing teacher for almost 30 years, were all indefinitely put on hold.
Karl quickly adapted by setting up his own studio, Gnass Studios Inc., and has since been conducting his live figure drawing classes online.
Gnass' experience as a figure drawing teacher has been invaluable to countless aspiring artists, helping them to develop their figure drawing skills and achieve their artistic goals. His approach to figure drawing is rooted in his deep understanding of anatomy, as well as his years of experience working in the animation industry. His unique approach combines traditional techniques with his own innovative methods, resulting in a teaching style that is both effective and engaging.
“His instruction will take you to the heart of the art-making process and help you discover your own creative direction,” said the late Michael Zachian, then Director of the Frederick R. Weisman Museum of Art at Pepperdine University. “If you are paying attention and applying yourself, the work you produce will be far more than the sum of its parts. It will attain that magical and wondrous sense of transcendence that defines all true art.”
Karl’s figure drawing classes online are 100% live. As opposed to working with pre-recorded figure drawing classes or instruction, students work live online with Karl, the model, and other students through the ZOOM platform. All figure drawing classes are recorded and can be watched on ZOOM for up to 48 hours after each class. Students have the option to submit homework drawings for critique, which will be individually reviewed by Karl.
Students nationwide and worldwide can take Karl’s figure drawing art classes from the comfort of their own homes. His classes have been enjoyed by students from over 30 countries including: Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, Cayman Islands, Chile, China, Costa Rica, Czech Republic, Denmark, Ecuador, France, Greece, Germany, Hungary, India, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Netherlands, New Zealand, Portugal, Russia, Scotland, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, Turkey, United States, Vietnam!
Karl teaches the following four figure drawing classes online:
DRAWING THE HEAD, HANDS, AND FEET
Monday evenings from 6:30pm to 10:30pm PST USA
ESSENTIAL FOLDS AND COSTUME
Wednesday evenings from 6:30pm to 10:30pm PST USA
FIGURE DRAWING: FUNDAMENTALS TO ADVANCED
Thursday evenings from 6:30pm to 10:30pm PST USA
ACTIVE ANATOMY : MODELING FORM WITH LIGHT AND TONE
Saturday mornings from 10:30am to 1:30pm PST USA
