Atlanta Journal-Constitution Names Smith + Howard a Top Workplace

ATLANTA, March 24, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- For the 13th consecutive year, Smith + Howard has been named a Top Workplace in Atlanta by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

"We are thrilled to be recognized as a Top Workplace in Atlanta for the 13th year in a row," said Sean C. Taylor, Chief Executive Officer of Smith + Howard Advisory, LLC. "Our employees are the heart of our companies, and we're grateful for their dedication to our mission. We remain committed to creating an inclusive, supportive and empowering workplace culture that encourages growth, innovation and collaboration."

The list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage LLC. The confidential survey uniquely measures 15 culture drivers that are critical to the success of any organization: including alignment, execution, and connection, just to name a few.

"Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees," said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. "That's something to be proud of. In today's market, leaders must ensure they're allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. That's paramount. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends."

"Smith & Howard" is the brand name under which Smith & Howard PC and Smith & Howard Advisory LLC provide professional services. Smith & Howard PC and Smith & Howard Advisory LLC, practice as an alternative practice structure in accordance with the AICPA Code of Professional Conduct and applicable law, regulations and professional standards. Smith & Howard PC is a licensed independent CPA firm that provides attest services to its clients, and Smith & Howard Advisory LLC and its subsidiary entities provide tax and business consulting services to their clients. Smith & Howard Advisory, LLC and its subsidiary entities are not licensed CPA firms. The entities falling under the Smith & Howard brand are independently owned and are not liable for the services provided by any other entity providing services under the Smith & Howard brand. Our use of the terms "our firm" and "we" and "us" and terms of similar import, denote the alternative practice structure conducted by Smith & Howard PC and Smith & Howard Advisory LLC.

