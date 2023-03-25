Chicago Based SaaS Management Startup, CloudNuro.ai Earns SOC 2 Type II Certification

CloudNuro a leading SaaS Management platform has successfully completed the SOC 2 Type II certification in recognition of its commitment to information security. CloudNuro brings a unique approach to SaaS management through deep-integration and observability into the top-SaaS applications for enterprise customers.

CHICAGO, March 24, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CloudNuro Corp., a leading SaaS management software provider via its full-suite intelligent SaaS management platform (CloudNuro.ai), is proud to announce that it has successfully completed the System and Organization Controls (SOC) 2 Type II examination in recognition of its commitment to information security. Developed by the American Institute of CPAs (AICPA), SOC 2 (System and Organization Controls) defines criteria for managing customer data based on five "trust service principles" — Security, Availability, Processing Integrity, Confidentiality and Privacy.

A SOC 2 examination provides organizations with a report on an organization's internal controls and how it protects customer data and sensitive information. It is the standard for data security among digital companies in the U.S. The scope of CloudNuro's SOC 2 Type II audit included all aspects of its operations, including its data centers, systems, policies, and procedures. The audit was conducted by Insight Assurance, a leading certification body in the industry. Through this process, CloudNuro demonstrated its adherence to data security, availability and confidentiality standards developed by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA). With its SOC 2 recognition, CloudNuro not only protects the safety of its customers' data today but demonstrates that it has set the right standards for the future.

"Maintaining the highest levels of security and compliance is a top priority for CloudNuro and achieving SOC 2 Type II certification is a testament to our dedication to this goal," said Shyam Kumar, CEO of CloudNuro. "We are proud to have demonstrated our adherence to these rigorous standards and to be able to provide our customers with the peace of mind that comes with knowing that their data is in safe hands."

"I'm impressed with CloudNuro's SOC 2 Type II certification. It shows their commitment to security and compliance and gives us extra confidence in the CloudNuro.ai platform." Joe Hamlin, Systems Manager, DuPage County, Illinois.

CloudNuro is committed to maintaining the highest levels of quality, security, and compliance in its operations, and achieving SOC 2 Type 2 certification is a significant step toward achieving this goal. The certification helps CloudNuro improve its reputation, attract new business, differentiate itself from competitors, and build trust with all stakeholders.

About CloudNuro Corp: CloudNuro Corp is a Chicago-based full-suite AI-enabled SaaS management software provider that enables organizations to optimize their SaaS/Cloud assets and reduce costs. CloudNuro.ai helps IT teams of cloud-forward organizations discover their SaaS/Cloud inventory, analyze the usage and spending on each SaaS asset, define automated workflows, establish control over their SaaS/Cloud stack and set up a foundation for good cloud governance and continuous optimization. For more information, visit https://cloudnuro.ai/.

For more information about CloudNuro's SOC 2 Type II certification, contact info@cloudnuro.com.

SHYAM KUMAR, CloudNuro.ai, 1 6303470833, shyam.kumar@cloudnuro.com, www.cloudnuro.ai

