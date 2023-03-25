Ajna And Oasis.app Launch 'Inside Baseball' Twitter NFT Activation — Ajna Games

LONDON , March 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ajna, a new DeFi protocol built by a team of ex-Maker developers and strategists in partnership with Oasis.app, will launch The Ajna Games this week. This Twitter activation celebrates crypto Twitter culture as a backdrop for a ruthless game of collaboration, cooperation, and perhaps even sabotage.

Launch the film: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QoycIKXQg6o



How Do The Ajna Games Work?

Ajna and Oasis.app have loaded a fresh wallet with a blue-chip Pudgy Penguin NFT. On Ajna's Twitter page, 12 challenges will be launched over 12 days. The winner of each challenge will receive one word of a seed phrase. The real game begins once all words have been won. The 12 winning players must find a way to work together to share their words, unlock the wallet, and split the NFT. Of course, at any moment, one player (or more) might choose to betray the others and try to claim the NFT for themselves.

Each challenge brings some part of crypto Twitter to life through jokes, self-references, and a tour through different CT communities.

Why Are Ajna And Oasis Doing This?

Oasis.app will be running the first frontend for the Ajna Protocol, and the game brings to life many of the core innovations Ajna offers over other "DeFi 1.0" borrow-lending platforms. For example:

Markets set peer-to-peer rather than price oracles (readily manipulated or exploited). In the game, players must work together to set the strategy to claim the NFT, just like the protocol itself.

The game also brings to life how NFT liquidations are handled by the protocol, minus the efficiency of using smart contracts. If an NFT is liquidated in the Ajna protocol, it may be displaced across many prices. To be reconstituted and claimed, one user would need to buy out the rest at the prices they've lent. In the game, we take away this efficient and immutable payment structure and leave the reconstitution to the creativity and cunning of the participants.

"We are thrilled to collaborate with Ajna on this fun and engaging campaign. We need more of these initiatives where the users can engage with our dApps and protocols while having fun," Oasis.app CEO Chris Bradbury said.

"Ajna and Oasis are excited to launch the Ajna Games and look forward to seeing how crypto Twitter will work together (and possibly against each other), all playing out in real-time in everyone's feed. Like a CT reality game show," Greg DiPrisco from the Ajna team said.

About Ajna

The Ajna protocol is a non-custodial, peer-to-peer, permissionless lending, borrowing, and trading system requiring no governance or external price feeds. The protocol consists of pools with lenders and borrowers. Ajna expands the universe of accepted collateral tokens used within DeFi, letting users borrow and lend against almost any ERC-20 or ERC-721 token. No governance process or gating mechanism controls which assets can be used in a pairing. For more information, visit: https://www.ajna.finance

About Oasis.app

Oasis.app is a platform for decentralized finance. It can be used to borrow Dai against users' favorite cryptocurrencies, increase exposure against them using multiply, or earn a competitive yield — all in one place. Oasis.app's mission is to provide the most trusted entry point to deploy capital into DeFi. The team is made of passionate thinkers and builders driven to create a better user experience for all while being able to maximize returns. For more information, visit: https://oasis.app/



