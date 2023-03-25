Pulse Oil Corp. Announces Change to Executive Team

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vancouver, British Columbia, March 24, 2023 – Pulse Oil Corp., ("Pulse" or the "Company") PUL announced today that Drew Cadenhead is resigning as President of the Company, while continuing to contribute as a valued member of Pulse's Board of Directors.



Pulse's CEO, Garth Johnson commented "We thank Drew for all his efforts as President of Pulse since we started in 2015. Drew and I started this Company eight years ago with a single goal; to implement an oil opportunity we had identified in the Bigoray area of Alberta. We've endured the most challenging times of our long professional association together with this project, but we've persevered and along with our supportive investor base, have now executed on our goal of completing start-up of the solvent injection process at our 100% owned Bigoray Enhanced Oil Recovery project. Drew is a key part of the team that helped Pulse navigate through world-wide challenges, and we are now positioned to see the results of these efforts. Importantly, we are all happy that Drew will remain on the Board of Directors and that he will continue to make available his four decades of oil and gas experience to all of our team as we continue to grow Pulse's assets."

About Pulse

Pulse is a Canadian company incorporated under the Business Corporations Act (Alberta) that is primarily focused on a 100% Working Interest Enhanced Oil Project Located in West Central Alberta, Canada. The project includes two established Nisku pinnacle reef reservoirs that have been producing sweet light crude oil for over 40 years. The Company has instituted a proven recovery methodology (NGL solvent injection) to further enhance the ultimate oil recovery from these two proven pools. With under 10 million barrels of oil recovered to date, and representing approximately 30% recovery factor from the pools, Pulse is moving forward to execute the EOR project and unlock significant value for shareholders. Pulse's total reclamation liabilities are under $3 million which, when compared to many peers in the industry in Western Canada, are very low.

