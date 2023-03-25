GetBlock provides Easy Access to Bitcoin Testnet and Mainnet RPC with Wide Selection of Nodes

According to Google Trends, the popularity of the query "Blockchain nodes" has grown by 20% over the past year. Blockchain nodes are becoming increasingly popular among individual users and top-level Web3 businesses as innovative technologies are being adopted on a global scale. Bitcoin nodes are no exception. Being the world’s first and most popular cryptocurrency, Bitcoin remains a go-to choice for many users across the world. Let’s learn about how can utilize Bitcoin testnet and mainnet RPC with the help of GetBlock and its wide-selection blockchain node list. But before we dive into the details, let’s first discuss why need Bitcoin nodes in the first place.

Blockchain nodes are becoming increasingly popular among individual users and top-level Web3 businesses as innovative technologies are being adopted on a global scale. Bitcoin nodes are no exception. Being the world’s first and most popular cryptocurrency, Bitcoin remains a go-to choice for many users across the world. Let’s learn about how you can utilize Bitcoin testnet and mainnet RPC with the help of GetBlock and its wide-selection blockchain node list. But before we dive into the details, let’s first discuss why you need Bitcoin nodes in the first place.

What are Bitcoin nodes?

Created in 2009, the Bitcoin blockchain is a flagship network that, unlike the second biggest cryptocurrency Ethereum, does not currently support smart contracts. Despite this, Bitcoin nodes are crucial components of the platform used for maintaining its proper functionality.

Bitcoin nodes are elements of blockchain technology designed for storing, synchronizing, and transmitting information within the chain. Their main function is to confirm BTC transactions using the so-called Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm and to fuel explorers, trading bots, analytical trackers, on-chain wallets, and so on.

Nodes typically consist of two main parts: the hardware (a computing device) and the software (the rules set by the algorithm). For example, we can say that any smartphone is also a node but in this case, it is connected to the Internet by following a certain set of rules inscribed by application software.

To confirm – or validate – transactions nodes have to come to a united agreement by checking the information in a block. To be added to the chain each block must be verified by nodes.

Types of Bitcoin nodes

After downloading and installing the software from the Bitcoin website, access to the Bitcoin nodes will be open. The Bitcoin network features exclusive BTC nodes in addition to the free public nodes. While the latter can check the validity of information in blocks and ensure that there is no double-spending of the same funds in a blockchain, the former is cryptocurrency nodes used by exchanges, wallets, and other infrastructure-related services. There are three main types of Bitcoin nodes we are going to mention:

Full nodes: these are used to process transactions. They store the entire blockchain history and therefore they recognize all instructions encoded by the Bitcoin network.

Light nodes: these store a compressed version of the Bitcoin network, as their main role is to process block headers. Light nodes can be easily accessed even via a mobile device.

Archive nodes: these are full nodes that additionally maintain storage of all historical blockchain states.

Additionally, there are other kinds of blockchain nodes on the Bitcoin network, each of which is designed to adhere to a set of predetermined guidelines in order to make the network faster and more secure.

Connect Bitcoin nodes

The first way to connect to Bitcoin nodes is to create self-hosted nodes; however, this process is generally considered tech-savvy and costly. That said, there is another way to access the infrastructure of the first-ever blockchain, e.g., via a blockchain node provider like GetBlock.

GetBlock offers a blockchain node list with a wide selection of over 40+ leading networks, including Bitcoin. Clients can access both mainnet and Bitcoin testnet RPC by selecting between shared and dedicated nodes.

So how do GetBlock nodes work for bitcoin? With BTC shared nodes person can access the blockchain testnet and experiment with their decentralized applications before launching them on-chain. This can help in predicting how successful a product will be and whether any changes need to be made prior to its official launch. GetBlock allows to receive 100,000 requests per day for free with a rate limit of 60 requests per second.

Alternatively, dedicated bitcoin nodes hosted by GetBlock are solely for user needs and requirements. Developers often require dedicated nodes as they can set their own rules and have no obligations to the network. The technology behind Bitcoin dedicated nodes has many benefits. REST, WebSockets, and JSON-RPC APIs are all available to developers. For creating Web3 infrastructure based on Bitcoin nodes, these properties are crucial.

Final thoughts

Bitcoin nodes are a key component in ensuring the Bitcoin network's ability to operate at peak efficiency. With its shared and dedicated nodes for BTC, GetBlock — a blockchain node provider — can provide simple and quick access to the Bitcoin blockchain.

