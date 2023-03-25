Submit Release
SafeWaters.AI: Revolutionary App to Predict Shark Attack Risks in Real-Time

SafeWaters.AI, a new mobile app that uses AI-powered technology to predict shark attack risks, has launched an Indiegogo campaign to raise $20,000. The app provides real-time data-backed forecasts of shark attack risks to swimmers, surfers, and divers. With the app, users can now decide when it is safe to enter the water.

The app utilizes cutting-edge technology, including custom-built AI algorithms, previous attack data, marine weather data, local shark sighting reports, and shark movement tracking data to provide the most accurate shark attack risk forecast. 

SafeWaters.AI is the brainchild of Evan Valenti, an AI enthusiast, surfer, and shark lover. The app was created to mitigate the risk of shark attacks, which have increased in recent years. In 2021, 47 Americans were victims of unprovoked attacks, making the United States responsible for 64% of the global total of unprovoked attacks. The app's AI-powered predictions are harmless to sharks and provide an extra layer of security to beachgoers and surfers.

"SafeWaters.AI is designed to give people peace of mind when entering the water," says Evan Valenti, the founder of SafeWaters.AI. "We believe that everyone should be able to enjoy the ocean without the fear of shark attacks. By providing real-time information and alerts to beachgoers and surfers, we make it easier for them to stay safe while enjoying their time in the ocean.”

The app is available on iOS and Android platforms. Users can download the app on their iOS or Android devices and create an account for free. They can then search for a location and see that day's risk forecast. Users can opt-in for the paid version for 7-day forecasts and extra features.

The project goes beyond the SafeWaters.AI app development. The company aims to support ocean clean-up efforts across the globe by giving 5% of its profits to ocean-cleaning initiatives.

To learn more or show your support for the campaign, please visit their Indiegogo campaign here: https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/safewaters-ai-shark-attack-risk-forecast-app/

