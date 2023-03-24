Printing Inks Market Size to Cross USD 43090.6 Mn by 2031 Due to the Increasing Demand from Packaging Industry | Transparency Market Research

Major Key players in the global printing inks market are Sun Chemical Corporation, Siegwerk Druckfarben AG & Co. KgaA, TOYO Ink Group, and Sakata INX Corporation, etc

/EIN News/ -- Wilmington, Delaware, United States, March 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Transparency Market Research, the global printing inks market was estimated to reach a global market valuation of USD 24,306.4 Mn in the year 2020. With a steadily expanding CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period of 2021 to 2031, the market is anticipated to reach USD 43,090.6 Mn by 2031.



Major consolidations are being planned for the printing inks industry globally to boost productivity, enhance growth, and gain more negotiating power with suppliers and clients. Market consolidation has been a long-term trend, notably in the western region, with minimal organic growth.

Market Snapshot:

Market Revenue USD 24,306.4 Mn in 2020 Estimated Value USD 43,090.6 Mn by 2031 Growth Rate - CAGR 5.4% Forecast Period 2021–2031 No. of Pages 106 Pages Market Segmentation By Product, Process, and Application Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South America Format Electronic (PDF) + Excel

It is projected that advancements in manufacturing technology, better packaging techniques, and case-ready packaging would have a beneficial impact on the printing inks industry. Additionally, improvements in food processing technology in the United States and Europe are anticipated to accelerate the expansion of the packaged food business. In consequence, it is predicted that this will increase demand for flexible packaging during the forecast period.

The booming need for energy-curing pigments in the printing & packaging industries is another important reason driving the global printing inks market expansion. UV-cured inks, solvent-UV hybrid inks, latex (resin) inks, and solid inks are some examples of energy-curing inks. Due to their exceptional qualities, zero or low volatile organic content (VOC), and expanding application range, these inks are popular on a global scale.

Key Findings of the Market Report

The global market for printing inks is expected to garner a 5.4% CAGR from 2021 to 2031.

In 2020, Asia Pacific was estimated to occupy the dominant market share.

Demand for various packaging and increase in production will be the primary drivers of the market.



Printing Inks Market Trends

Gravure printing inks are typically used for picture printing, although they may also be used on films, metal foils, thin papers, and paper cups. This method employs "liquid inks." Owing to the versatility of this ink technology, such print processes may cover a wide range of applications in tobacco goods, food packaging, and cosmetics on a wide range of substrates like cardboard, plastics, papers, foils, as well as labels.

On a variety of substrates, including paper, films, laminates, foils, as well as corrugated cardboard, flexographic inks can be used. Due to their affordability and eco-friendliness, these inks are predicted to rise significantly throughout the projected period. Additionally, the requirement for flexographic ink in the United States and other European nations is aided by the rising need for flexible packaging along with cardboard printing following logistical volume.

Global Printing Inks Market Regional Landscape

Geographically, Asia Pacific held the largest revenue share and led the printing inks market in 2020, and it is anticipated that this dominance would last during the forecast period. The region's market growth has been influenced favorably by rising processed food consumption as well as the packaging and labeling industry's rapid expansion as a result of the establishment of several enterprises, including the food and beverage industry, the healthcare sector, consumer products, and e-commerce.

China led the Asia Pacific market for printing inks in 2020, and this dominance is likely to continue during the forecast period. Rising packaging sector demand is likely to be a prominent driver boosting market demand in the nation. The packaging business has grown significantly in recent years as a result of the fast rise of e-commerce and the increasing demand for international shipment of non-consumer items in the country.

Global Printing Inks Market: Key Players

Flint Group

Sun Chemical Corporation

Altana AG

Siegwerk Druckfarben AG & Co. KGaA

Sakata INX Corporation

Wikoff Color Corporation

T&K Toka Corporation

Toyo Ink Group

Zeller+Gmelin GmbH & Co. KG

Royal Dutch Printing Ink Factories Van Son

Huber Group



Some developments by the key players are:

Sun Chemical purchased SAPICI in January 2022. Sun Chemical has strengthened its integrated supply strategy in the packaging sector with the purchase of SAPICI by gaining the capacity to create distinctive polymers for the company's whole line of coatings, inks, and lamination adhesives. Industrial adhesives, elastomers, varnishes, and sealants are also included in this extensive and distinctive polymer range.

Encres DUBUIT purchased POLY-INK in January 2022, expanding their product line by including conductive Inks. Through this purchase, the business has united its expertise in application engineering and nanomaterial science. Thanks to the acquisition of POLY-INK, Encres DUBUIT is now in a good position to take use of its larger client base to develop creative biosourced solutions and replace indium tin oxide (ITO) in sensors, flexible displays, OLEDs, touch screens, as well as photovoltaic cells.

Global Printing Inks Market: Segmentation

By Product

Solvent-based

Water-based

Oil-based

Others

By Process

Gravure

Flexographic

Lithographic

Digital

Others



By Application

Packaging & labels

Publication & Commercial Printing

Others



By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa



