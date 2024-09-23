SINGAPORE, Sept. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX, a global onchain technology company, has issued updates for September 23.



McLaren F1 Team's Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri Secure Podium Finish at Singapore Grand Prix with MCL38 in OKX Legend Reborn Livery

McLaren Formula 1 Team drivers Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri claimed first and third place, respectively, yesterday at the Singapore Grand Prix, both piloting the MCL38 race car adorned with the limited-edition Legend Reborn livery, co-designed by McLaren Racing and OKX. This podium finish marks a triumphant moment for the team, made even more special by the unique livery design celebrating McLaren's iconic MP4 era.

The Legend Reborn livery celebrates the MP4 era of McLaren, from 1981 to 1996. The MP4 series is widely regarded as some of the greatest F1 cars ever made, and embodies the spirit of true innovation, a trait valued by both brands. The livery enhancement combines the MP4 era with McLaren’s papaya as a way of honoring the heritage of the team.

The livery design incorporates the names of 13 iconic drivers from the MP4 era, including legends like Ayrton Senna, Alain Prost and Niki Lauda, integrated into the livery on the cockpit.

Legend Reborn was unveiled on September 19 at an exclusive on-track event in Singapore featuring OKX Chief Marketing Officer Haider Rafique, McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown and McLaren F1 Team drivers Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri.

