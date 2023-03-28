Boston Estate Planning Council to Honor Sara A. Wells with its Excellence Award at May 17th Annual Gala

2023 BEPC Excellence Award recipient Sara A. Wells
BEPC selected Sara A. Wells to receive its highest honor, the BEPC Excellence Award, which recognizes professional excellence in the area of estate planning.
WESTFORD, MA, USA, March 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Boston Estate Planning Council (BEPC), the definitive professional group of estate and wealth planners in Greater Boston, has selected Sara A. Wells to receive its highest honor, the BEPC Excellence Award. This award recognizes professional excellence in the area of estate planning and significant contributions to the community.
Wells will be honored by her peers at BEPC’s Annual Gala to be held on May 17th at the Omni Boston Hotel at the Seaport. The event will be hosted by Mike Riley, a radio personality and sports announcer. BEPC members, non-members, and their guests are invited to attend the Annual Gala.
Sara A. Wells is the Practice Group Leader of the Boston Private Client Group at Morgan, Lewis & Bockius LLP where she devotes her practice to estate planning, estate and trust administration, tax planning, and business succession planning for high-net-worth clients worldwide. Sara is a Fellow of the American College of Trust and Estate Counsel and is ranked in Band 1 by Chambers High Net Worth. She has been named an “Accredited Estate Planner” by the National Association of Estate Planners and Councils, a “Top Lawyer” by Boston Magazine, and a “Top Woman of Law” by Massachusetts Lawyers Weekly. Sara founded the Trusts and Estates Consortium, an organization of newer trusts and estates attorneys, in 2005.
Sara is active in pro bono matters, including creating trusts for abused children and a death row exoneree. Sara serves on the board of the Morgan Lewis Foundation, which awards diverse law school students with substantial scholarships. She has been the president of the parent-teacher organizations at her children’s schools for over 10 years, and also volunteers for Compassus Hospice & Palliative Care, the Great Dog Rescue of New England, and the North Atlantic Ballet. Sara grew up in Daytona Beach, Florida, but now lives in Andover with her husband, Travis, and their five children.
Before joining Morgan Lewis, Sara was a Member at Mintz, Levin, Cohn, Ferris, Glovsky and Popeo, P.C. She earned her Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Florida and both her J.D. and LL.M. in Taxation from Boston University School of Law.
BEPC Annual Gala
BEPC’s Annual Gala celebrates the Excellence Award recipient, the President’s Award recipient, and the transition of the Council’s president. This year’s gala offers a new format focused on connections and community. The evening features a cocktail hour, main reception, and a post-event lounge.
About BEPC
The Boston Estate Planning Council (BEPC) is a multi-disciplinary community of approximately 700 estate and wealth planning professionals. The Council provides educational programs and networking opportunities to help its members build and strengthen relationships, learn about ideas and strategies, and share thought leadership.
The Boston Estate Planning Council is one of the oldest and largest interdisciplinary estate planning councils in the country, tracing its roots back to 1930. The Council is an active affiliate of the National Association of Estate Planners & Councils (NAEPC). BEPC has been honored by NAEPC with the Council of Excellence Award in 2022, 2017, 2016, and 2015. NAEPC also named BEPC a 5-Star Council from 2018 to 2020. More information is available at http://www.bepc.org.
