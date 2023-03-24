Avesa: The first-ever AI-powered cybersecurity analyst designed to address the skills shortage in Australia's cybersecurity industry.

ThreatDefence, a leading SecOps vendor, launches Avesa to address the skills shortage in Australia's cybersecurity industry. Avesa provides insights and step-by-step guidance for handling alerts, incidents, and investigations while reducing the time spent by analysts on cybersecurity investigations. Avesa knows hundreds of actual cyber attacks and continues to learn from analyst actions and real-world data across its deployments.

ThreatDefence, a leading SecOps vendor, has launched Avesa, the first-ever cybersecurity AI designed to address the skills shortage in Australia's cybersecurity industry. The AI-powered cybersecurity analyst has been designed to provide insights and step-by-step guidance for handling alerts, incidents, and investigations and dramatically reduce the time analysts spend on cybersecurity investigations.

ThreatDefence's SecOps platform has already been deployed in multiple locations worldwide, serving hundreds of customers worldwide. The company's mission is to make security detection and response affordable for everyone and reduce the implementation of security operations capability from months to minutes.

Avesa is equipped with the knowledge of hundreds of actual cyber attacks observed by ThreatDefence's team in the field. The AI continues to learn from analyst actions and real-world data across its deployments, making it a valuable addition to any cybersecurity team.

"Our vision is to continue building our SecOps AI to become a fully functioning SOC team member, taking over most Level 1 analyst actions, and providing hand-in-hand assistance to Level 2 and Level 3 analysts," said a spokesperson from ThreatDefence.

ThreatDefence has been involved in multiple cyber skills development projects in Australia and worldwide. The company has been working with various universities in Australia to provide practical cybersecurity training to students. Its SecOps platform is being used to create a virtual SOC environment, putting students into security analyst shoes and utilizing real-world data and actual cybersecurity attacks observed in the past.

The cybersecurity industry is facing a significant skills shortage, with a recent report indicating that the need for cybersecurity professionals in Australia is estimated to be around 17,000. The deficit is expected to grow as the demand for cybersecurity professionals increases.

"Addressing the skills shortage in the cybersecurity industry is crucial to protecting businesses and individuals from cyber threats," said the spokesperson from ThreatDefence. "By introducing Avesa, we aim to provide businesses with a cost-effective and efficient solution to improve their cybersecurity posture."

ThreatDefence's Avesa has already received recognition in the industry, with the company being a CRN 2021 Impact Awards finalist in the Emerging Innovator category. The company is committed to continuing to develop its SecOps AI to meet the evolving needs of the cybersecurity industry.

