Global Air Core Drilling Market Report 2022: Ongoing Technological Advancements in Video Surveillance and X-Ray Scanners Presents Lucrative Opportunities

The global air core drilling market is expected to witness steady growth in the next five years, 2023-2027. Factors such as the discovery of new oil and gas wells and the massive demand for efficient extraction techniques are primarily driving the demand for the global air core drilling market.

The increased demand for high-value ore grades and the ongoing technological advancements in video surveillance and X-ray scanners is expected to create lucrative growth opportunities for the market players in the next five years. Also, the stringent environmental regulations on carbon emissions and surge in the adoption of air-core drilling in industrial and commercial applications are expected to influence the market demand positively in the next five years.

The global air core drilling market is segmented into application, end use, regional distribution, and Competitive Landscape. Based on application, the market is divided into Dust Drilling, Mist Drilling, Foam Drilling, Aerated Fluid Drilling, and Nitrogen Membrane Drilling.

The dust drilling operation is expected to hold the largest market share in the forecast period, 2023-2027. It is used to lower the hydrostatic pressure in the wellbore and is majorly used in mature sedimentary basins.

Some of the key players operating in the global air core drilling market are Schlumberger Limited, Halliburton Company, Baker Hughes Incorporated, Weatherford International Inc., Atlas Copco AB, Ausdrill Limited, Ranger Drilling, Master Drilling, Bostech Drilling, Chicago Pneumatic, and others. Major companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new services to stay competitive in the market.

Key Target Audience:

Air core drilling service priovider companies

Market research and consulting firms

Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

Organizations, forums, and alliances related to air coil drilling

Report Scope:

In this report, global air core drilling market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

Air Core Drilling Market, By Application:

Dust Drilling

Mist Drilling

Foam Drilling

Aerated Fluid Drilling

Nitrogen Membrane Drilling

Air Core Drilling Market, By End Use:

Oil & Gas

Mining

Construction

Air Core Drilling Market, By Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

United Kingdom

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Iraq

UAE

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Key Topics Covered:

1. Service Overview

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Air Core Drilling Market

5. Voice of Customer

6. Global Air Core Drilling Market Outlook

7. North America Air Core Drilling Market Outlook

8. Asia-Pacific Air Core Drilling Market Outlook

9. Europe Air Core Drilling Market Outlook

10. South America Air Core Drilling Market Outlook

11. Middle East & Africa Air Core Drilling Market Outlook

12. Market Dynamics

13. Market Trends & Developments

14. Competitive Landscape

15. Strategic Recommendations

