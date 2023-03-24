Submit Release
BYDFi Exchange Partners with Decent Reviews and generates a 4.6 / 5 user satisfaction rating

Leading cryptocurrency exchange BYDFi recently partnered with Decent Reviews, a platform for user-generated reviews in Web3. BYDFi users took to the platform and reviewed BYDFi resulting in them generating a 4.6 rating out of 5. 

BYDFi is known for its user-friendly platform interface and, thanks to its intuitive interface, is very user-friendly. However, the company understands the importance of transparency and trust in the cryptocurrency industry. 

Through the partnership with Decent Reviews, BYDFi has been able to collect feedback from its users and demonstrate its commitment to improving the user experience.

"We're thrilled to be working with Decent Reviews to build trust with our users," said  Michael Hung, CMO of BYDFi. "We understand that trust is incredibly critical in the cryptocurrency industry right now. Our partnership with Decent Reviews has helped us demonstrate our commitment to our users and shows that we’re doing everything we can to create the best trading experience for them.”

The partnership with DecentReviews has also helped BYDFi differentiate itself from other cryptocurrency exchanges and establish itself as a leader in the industry. The 4.6 / 5 star rating is a testament to the quality of BYDFi's platform and the company's dedication to its users.

"We're excited to be working with BYDFi to help them build trust with their users," said Pete Boyle, Founder of Decent Reviews. 

Transparency and trust are top priorities in Web3 and crypto right now. And user feedback is one of the best ways to figure out how projects and brands can better serve their users. It's great to see major players like BYDFi understand and pursue this. I only hope other, smaller projects follow in their footsteps.”

About BYDFi:

BYDFi is a cryptocurrency trading platform for global investors. It has continued to bring professional, convenient and new trading services to global users since 2020. BYDFi provides users with a trading solution through Spot, Lite contracts, Inverse perpetual contracts, USDT perpetual contracts, Grid trading, and Copy-trading services.

About DecentReviews:

Decent Reviews is a leading platform for generating user reviews for brands in the Web3 space. The company is committed to helping businesses build trust with their customers and gain valuable feedback for improvement and growth through transparency and user feedback.

For more information about Decent Reviews, please visit the website at https://decentreviews.co.

For more information about BYDFi, please visit https://bydfi.com

BYDFi Exchange Partners with Decent Reviews and generates a 4.6 / 5 user satisfaction rating

