Eileen Valois Selected by Rolling Stone Culture Council, a Community of Visionary Leaders Shaping the Cultural Landscape

EILEEN VALOIS SELECTED FOR ROLLING STONE CULTURE COUNCIL
Rolling Stone Culture Council is an exclusive network of trailblazers at the forefront of cultural innovation - and Eileen Valois just became one of them.
Rolling Stone is an iconic voice for culture; and the Council is a think tank, fostering innovation and the ability to influence trends for future generations. I'm truly honored to be a part of it.”
— Eileen Valois
NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Eileen Valois, President & COO of Go West Creative has been selected as the newest, esteemed member of the Rolling Stone Culture Council, an exclusive network of trailblazers at the forefront of cultural innovation. Valois is a well-known leader in sports, entertainment, and live events, and has led teams in achieving significant business growth and organizational improvements; as well as made an impact through philanthropic efforts and thought leadership contributions to the industry.
As Co-Founder of both the Live Events Coalition and the Live Events Lift Up Festival (LEVL Up Fest), she worked tirelessly throughout the Covid-19 pandemic to support the crew behind entertainment and events. The LEVL Up Fest featured 30 performances from artists who gave their time and talent for their crew and a full-scale production led by volunteers from the touring community. The concert was broadcast live from the “Mother Church”, The Ryman Auditorium, in December 2020; and thanks to donated funds, provided a paycheck for the crew who worked it along with contributions to MusiCares, the Roadie Clinic and CMA Edu. Eileen Valois was a force in raising awareness and funds for those most impacted by the shut-down of live events, leading discussions on mental health and often speaking out on the crushing issues facing the live events industry on podcasts and in publications such as PollStar, Billboard and Rolling Stone to call attention to those who had no voice.
She now joins an elite group of visionary leaders across North America and Europe in the realms of music, art, fashion, media, food & beverage, sports, gaming, cannabis, and entertainment. According to Scott Gerber, co-founder of Rolling Stone Culture Council, “Eileen Valois is an inspiring leader, and we value the knowledge and experience she will contribute to this community. The council brings together members with the right mix of expertise, passion, and energy to do great things. Individuals, businesses, and industries all benefit from the learning and collaboration happening inside.”
Established in 2020, Rolling Stone Culture Council is a private, invitation-only community for influencers, tastemakers, and pioneers in the fields of music, entertainment, media, food & beverage, fashion, sports, gaming, and cannabis. Council members contribute their insights by connecting with fellow council members and through articles and Expert Panels® on RollingStone.com.
Go West Creative is a renowned creative, content and event production agency based in Nashville, Tennessee. Their headquarters reside within The Studio Collection at Go West, a dynamic production facility featuring multiple studios and entertainment spaces. The company produces events and experiential activations across the globe from ideation to execution. To learn more about Go West Creative, visit www.gowestcreativegroup.com.
