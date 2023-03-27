Eileen Valois Selected by Rolling Stone Culture Council, a Community of Visionary Leaders Shaping the Cultural Landscape

EILEEN VALOIS SELECTED FOR ROLLING STONE CULTURE COUNCIL

Rolling Stone Culture Council is an exclusive network of trailblazers at the forefront of cultural innovation - and Eileen Valois just became one of them.

Rolling Stone is an iconic voice for culture; and the Council is a think tank, fostering innovation and the ability to influence trends for future generations. I'm truly honored to be a part of it.” — Eileen Valois