Having received the report of the forensic investigation of BC Housing from the Office of the Comptroller General, the Minister of Housing has instructed the ministry to review the report and take the appropriate steps to release as much information to the public as the law permits.

Following a 2022 external review conducted by Ernst and Young under the direction of the Crown Agency Secretariat, and at the request of the Minister Responsible for Housing, the Office of the Comptroller General initiated a forensic investigation to further evaluate details of BC Housing’s operations with select service providers.

The process for the release of this information is stipulated by the Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Act. The act includes a requirement that a public body must give sufficient notice to third parties before the release of information. The Province intends to release as much information as the law permits. The B.C. Public Service is carefully reviewing the report and ensuring due diligence under the appropriate legislative authority for release.

Media will be notified in advance of the public release of the report.