Junk Smiths commitment to give back to those who served, Donating to Patriots and Paws

Junk Smiths team dropping off a truck load of furniture to Patriots and paws
Patriots and Paws
Junk Smiths Furniture donation to Patriots and Paws
Junk Smiths a veteran owned business donates to Patriots and Paws to Support Local Veterans
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Junk Smiths, the leading junk removal and cleanout company in Orange County Ca. donates to Patriots and Paws to support local veterans. The donations are part of Junk Smiths' ongoing commitment to giving back to the community and supporting those in need.
Patriots and Paws is a non-profit organization that provides support to veterans and their families by donating furniture, household items, and other essentials to help them establish homes. The organization relies on donations from individuals and businesses to fulfill its mission.
Junk Smiths is proud to support Patriots and Paws by donating items that can be repurposed to help local veterans in need. As a company that specializes in junk hauling and removal, Junk Smiths has a unique ability to collect and donate items that might otherwise go to waste.
"At Junk Smiths, we believe in giving back to our community, and we are honored to support Patriots and Paws and the work they do for local veterans," said Sean, One of the owners of Junk Smiths. "We are committed to being a responsible and socially conscious business and will continue to find ways to give back and support those in need."
Junk Smiths offers a range of services, including junk removal, cleanouts, and hauling. With a focus on sustainability and environmentally responsible practices, the company ensures that items are disposed of or donated in a way that minimizes waste and maximizes reuse.
For more information about Junk Smiths and their commitment to the community, visit their website at https://junksmiths.com.
