Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 324 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 394,012 in the last 365 days.

PETERBOROUGH RESIDENT ONE STEP CLOSER TO COLLECTING LOTTERY PRIZE

Prize claim subject to OLG's Insider Win process

TORONTO, March 24, 2023 /CNW/ - Robert Farr of Peterborough is one step closer to claiming a lottery prize of $1,225,254.80 with LOTTARIO on January 21, 2023.

As Robert works for an OLG lottery supplier, this claim falls within OLG's definition of an Insider Win. Claims of $10,000 or more made by Insiders require enhanced review and validation as well as a 30-day publication period prior to payment to ensure there are no additional claims on the winning ticket.

The prize will be paid to the claimant on April 24, 2023, pending no additional claims prior to that date.

It is OLG's goal to ensure that the right prize is paid to the right person(s) every time.

The ticket was purchased at Brookdale Kwik Mart on Chemong Road in Peterborough.

For more information, please visit Claiming Prizes for Insiders on OLG.ca.

OLG is a crown agency that develops world-class gaming entertainment for the Province of Ontario. Acting in a socially responsible way, OLG conducts and manages land-based gaming facilities; the sale of province-wide lottery games; Internet gaming; and the delivery of bingo and other electronic gaming products at Charitable Gaming Centres. OLG is also helping to build a more sustainable horse racing industry in Ontario. Since 1975, OLG has provided nearly $57 billion to the people and Province of Ontario to support key government priorities like health care; the treatment and prevention of problem gambling; and support for amateur athletes. Each year profits from OLG's operations also support host communities, Ontario First Nations, lottery retailers and local charities across the province.

Play for Ontario - 100 per cent of OLG's profits are invested in Ontario
OLG.ca
Follow on Twitter @OLG_ca
Find us on Facebook/Instagram @OLG.ca

PlaySmart.ca 
Knowledge you can bet on.
ConnexOntario – Problem Gambling Support: 1-866-531-2600

Disponible en français

Click here if you wish to unsubscribe from these emails.

SOURCE OLG Winners

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2023/24/c0455.html

You just read:

PETERBOROUGH RESIDENT ONE STEP CLOSER TO COLLECTING LOTTERY PRIZE

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more